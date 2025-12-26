80 people stuck on a ski lift on a mountain in Lviv region: 42 already rescued, work continues

$41.930.22
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 8780 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 8834 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 6256 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 11744 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 15591 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unit
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 28446 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 15917 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 27401 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 15681 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
December 26, 05:31 AM • 16006 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Border guards destroyed a D-30 cannon and enemy electronic warfare system in the Northern Slobozhansky directionVideoDecember 26, 02:38 AM • 18472 views
China turned Russia into a raw material appendage after the invasion of Ukraine - CPDDecember 26, 03:10 AM • 17250 views
Kim Jong Un announced his intention to modernize North Korea's defense sectorDecember 26, 03:43 AM • 12663 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"Video08:06 AM • 10059 views
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of Ukrenergo09:49 AM • 12896 views
80 people stuck on a ski lift on a mountain in Lviv region: 42 already rescued, work continues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1600 views

On Mount Zakhar Berkut, a chairlift with about 80 people stopped. SES rescuers evacuated 42 people, including 22 children.

80 people stuck on a ski lift on a mountain in Lviv region: 42 already rescued, work continues

In the Zakhar Berkut mountain in the Lviv region, 80 people got stuck on a ski lift, 42 have already been rescued, and work is ongoing, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Lviv region: on Mount Zakhar Berkut, a chairlift stopped, with about 80 people on it

- reported the State Emergency Service.

As noted, mountain rescuers from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

"As of 13:10, 42 people have already been rescued, including 22 children. Work is ongoing," rescuers reported.

Two dead men found in the mountains of Zakarpattia region: what is known03.11.25, 12:43 • 3956 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine