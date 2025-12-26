80 people stuck on a ski lift on a mountain in Lviv region: 42 already rescued, work continues
Kyiv • UNN
On Mount Zakhar Berkut, a chairlift with about 80 people stopped. SES rescuers evacuated 42 people, including 22 children.
In the Zakhar Berkut mountain in the Lviv region, 80 people got stuck on a ski lift, 42 have already been rescued, and work is ongoing, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.
Lviv region: on Mount Zakhar Berkut, a chairlift stopped, with about 80 people on it
As noted, mountain rescuers from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.
"As of 13:10, 42 people have already been rescued, including 22 children. Work is ongoing," rescuers reported.
