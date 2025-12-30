"Despite the war and constant shelling": SES aviation summarized its work in 2025

Despite the war and constant shelling, the aviation of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine worked non-stop in 2025. This is stated in the agency's message, informs UNN.

Details

"More than 2,100 flights and 1,060 flight hours, elimination of the consequences of enemy strikes, extinguishing fires and performing complex rescue operations. Thanks to aeromedical evacuation, 435 lives were saved. Crews constantly improved their skills and participated in international exercises," the message says.

It is indicated that an important step was the creation of a new rapid response unit "Delta", which is already actively working at the sites of arrivals.

You work at the limit of your capabilities, often under the threat of repeated strikes, but always perform your assigned tasks. Our aviation is ready for any challenges, and we will do everything to ensure that specialists feel the support of the state, including in matters of social protection. - said the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Andriy Danyk.

To support specialists, some families of rescuers received official housing, which is part of the strategy to protect those who save others.

Recall

On December 27, rescuers in Sumy region eliminated a large-scale fire caused by a Russian attack, under the threat of repeated strikes.

