"Despite the war and constant shelling": SES aviation summarized its work in 2025

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 4324 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM • 10029 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 22644 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 54622 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 38944 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 33415 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 31346 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 21614 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 19867 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 24431 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
4.2m/s
79%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Poland demands investigation into TikTok disinformation calling for EU exitDecember 30, 11:34 PM • 10819 views
Attack on Kyiv region: enemy drone hit an apartment building in Bila Tserkva, the capital also under attackDecember 30, 11:58 PM • 7346 views
Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injuredPhotoDecember 31, 01:06 AM • 23493 views
Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidaysDecember 31, 01:42 AM • 16335 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for it04:30 AM • 9638 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 45927 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 49007 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 44288 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 71271 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 69012 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Oleh Kiper
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
United States
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 14981 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 54614 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 26258 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 37759 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 51069 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Series

"Despite the war and constant shelling": SES aviation summarized its work in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

In 2025, the aviation of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine carried out over 2,100 flights and 1,060 flight hours, eliminating the consequences of enemy attacks and extinguishing fires. Thanks to aeromedical evacuation, 435 lives were saved, and a new rapid response unit "Delta" was also created.

"Despite the war and constant shelling": SES aviation summarized its work in 2025

Despite the war and constant shelling, the aviation of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine worked non-stop in 2025. This is stated in the agency's message, informs UNN.

Details

"More than 2,100 flights and 1,060 flight hours, elimination of the consequences of enemy strikes, extinguishing fires and performing complex rescue operations. Thanks to aeromedical evacuation, 435 lives were saved. Crews constantly improved their skills and participated in international exercises," the message says.

It is indicated that an important step was the creation of a new rapid response unit "Delta", which is already actively working at the sites of arrivals.

You work at the limit of your capabilities, often under the threat of repeated strikes, but always perform your assigned tasks. Our aviation is ready for any challenges, and we will do everything to ensure that specialists feel the support of the state, including in matters of social protection.

- said the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Andriy Danyk.

To support specialists, some families of rescuers received official housing, which is part of the strategy to protect those who save others.

Recall

On December 27, rescuers in Sumy region eliminated a large-scale fire caused by a Russian attack, under the threat of repeated strikes.

"Music that unites": The State Emergency Service Orchestra transformed Kyiv's "Zoloti Vorota" metro station into a Christmas hall24.12.25, 23:40 • 12503 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Technology
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine