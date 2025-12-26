63 stranded tourists already rescued from the ski lift in the Carpathians: rescue footage shown

63 people have already been rescued from the ski lift in the Carpathians in the Lviv region, where 80 tourists were stuck, the State Emergency Service in the region reported, showing a video of the rescue, writes UNN.

Details

"On Mount Zakhar Berkut, rescue operations are underway to rescue people from the chairlift. As of 13:35, rescue units are continuing to rescue people. 63 people (35 of them children) have been rescued from the chairlift," the report says.

"In total, about 80 people are on the lift," the State Emergency Service noted.

76 rescuers and 13 units of special equipment were involved in the work.

80 people stuck on a ski lift on a mountain in Lviv region: 42 already rescued, work continues