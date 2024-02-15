Spain to hand over M113 armored vehicles, generators, air defense components and other equipment to Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101116 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127599 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129108 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170656 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168852 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274726 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177698 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166987 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148707 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243612 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105955 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100833 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 80401 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 77075 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 89429 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274726 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243612 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228904 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254357 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240269 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127607 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103390 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103561 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119876 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120302 views
Spain to hand over M113 armored vehicles, generators, air defense components and other equipment to Ukraine

Spain to hand over M113 armored vehicles, generators, air defense components and other equipment to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30503 views

Spain will give Ukraine M113 armored vehicles, generators and other equipment.

Spain will transfer a batch of M113 armored tracked vehicles and power generators to Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the Spanish Defense Ministry, Margarita Robles, during her online speech at a meeting of defense ministers of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine. According to the statement published on the website of the Spanish Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the Spanish defense ministry has announced the imminent shipment to Ukraine of a new naval batch of M-113 armored tracked vehicles (TOA), two of which have been transformed into ambulances. Following the vehicles, Spain  will send several fire trucks, snowplows, and vehicles for personnel transportation. In addition, Robles announced the supply of various weapons to Ukraine for air defense, air-to-air and naval operations.

This statement was made by Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles during a videoconference at a meeting of defense ministers of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine. She also assured that the Spaniards will continue to support Ukrainians in the war against the Russians

During his speech, Robles emphasized that Spain will participate in six coalitions out of the possible, and noted that "they constitute a key framework for maintaining our long-term support, and play an important role in helping the Ukrainian armed forces move towards full interoperability with allies.

Finally, the Defense Minister spoke about the training of the Ukrainian military in Spain. Robles praised the quality of the training, which she said is progressing well, and noted that the Ukrainian military has already been  trained in the management of Patriot, NASAMS and Hawk systems, as well as in planning and executing mine clearance operations with a submarine.

The Minister, accompanied by Secretary General for Defense Policy Admiral Juan Francisco Martinez Nunez, concluded her speech by emphasizing the unity and determination of this Contact Group on Ukraine, to which, in her own words, "Spain will continue to contribute as long as necessary.

"Ramstein-19": Pentagon Secretary Austin opens meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense14.02.24, 16:08 • 26494 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPoliticsTechnologies
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
bronetransporter-m113M113 armored personnel carrier
spainSpain
ukraineUkraine

