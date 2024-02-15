Spain to hand over M113 armored vehicles, generators, air defense components and other equipment to Ukraine

Spain will transfer a batch of M113 armored tracked vehicles and power generators to Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the Spanish Defense Ministry, Margarita Robles, during her online speech at a meeting of defense ministers of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine. According to the statement published on the website of the Spanish Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the Spanish defense ministry has announced the imminent shipment to Ukraine of a new naval batch of M-113 armored tracked vehicles (TOA), two of which have been transformed into ambulances. Following the vehicles, Spain will send several fire trucks, snowplows, and vehicles for personnel transportation. In addition, Robles announced the supply of various weapons to Ukraine for air defense, air-to-air and naval operations.

This statement was made by Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles during a videoconference at a meeting of defense ministers of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine. She also assured that the Spaniards will continue to support Ukrainians in the war against the Russians

During his speech, Robles emphasized that Spain will participate in six coalitions out of the possible, and noted that "they constitute a key framework for maintaining our long-term support, and play an important role in helping the Ukrainian armed forces move towards full interoperability with allies.

Finally, the Defense Minister spoke about the training of the Ukrainian military in Spain. Robles praised the quality of the training, which she said is progressing well, and noted that the Ukrainian military has already been trained in the management of Patriot, NASAMS and Hawk systems, as well as in planning and executing mine clearance operations with a submarine.

The Minister, accompanied by Secretary General for Defense Policy Admiral Juan Francisco Martinez Nunez, concluded her speech by emphasizing the unity and determination of this Contact Group on Ukraine, to which, in her own words, "Spain will continue to contribute as long as necessary.

