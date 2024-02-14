ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
"Ramstein-19": Pentagon Secretary Austin opens meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin remotely opened the 19th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on February 14.

Today, February 14, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin opened the 19th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format), UNN reports.

Details

The meeting takes place in Brussels on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

Austin, who had been discharged from the hospital the day before, joined the meeting online.

We'll work together today on Ukraine's near-term requirements including its urgent need for more artillery ammunition, and air defense missiles,

Austin said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
ukraine-defense-contact-groupUkraine Defense Contact Group
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
natoNATO
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
brusselsBrussels
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising