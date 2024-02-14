"Ramstein-19": Pentagon Secretary Austin opens meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense

Today, February 14, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin opened the 19th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format), UNN reports.

Details

The meeting takes place in Brussels on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

Austin, who had been discharged from the hospital the day before, joined the meeting online.

We'll work together today on Ukraine's near-term requirements including its urgent need for more artillery ammunition, and air defense missiles, Austin said.

