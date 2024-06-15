$41.340.03
Lithuania handed over a batch of M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24145 views

Lithuania has delivered a batch of M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine to support demining efforts and help in the war against Russia.

Lithuania handed over a batch of M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Ukraine has received a batch of M113 armored personnel carriers  from Lithuania, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Lithuania reports, UNN reports. 

 Lithuanian M113 armored personnel carriers have arrived in Ukraine to support demining efforts. We are ready to do whatever it takes to win

- the statement said.

In turn, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanked Lithuania for its military assistance. 

Lithuania allocates almost 13 million euros to Ukraine for reconstruction of the country and rehabilitation of the military05.06.24, 17:02 • 38679 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
M113 armored personnel carrier
Lithuania
Ukraine
