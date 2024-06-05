ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Lithuania allocates almost 13 million euros to Ukraine for reconstruction of the country and rehabilitation of the military

Lithuania allocates almost 13 million euros to Ukraine for reconstruction of the country and rehabilitation of the military

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38645 views

Lithuania allocates 12.7 million euros for reconstruction projects in Ukraine, including the reconstruction of a school in Mykolaiv, rehabilitation of wounded soldiers and war victims.

On Wednesday, at a meeting of the Lithuanian government, it was decided to allocate 12.7 million euros for projects and programs related to the restoration of Ukraine and the rehabilitation of the military, reports UNN with reference to Delfi.

Details

2.7 million euros are planned to finance and implement the project "renovation and restoration of the green guy school (Nikolaev)", half of this amount is allocated from the state budget allocations of the fund for cooperation for development and humanitarian assistance, the remaining amount is from the contribution of the target partner. The planned duration of the project is 18 months, and it will be implemented by the Central Project Management Agency.

Lithuania is ready to send military instructors to Ukraine31.05.24, 11:22 • 20538 views

It is planned to allocate 10 million euros to finance and implement the program "rehabilitation and reintegration of the wounded and war victims in Ukraine". The funds are allocated for the reconstruction of the Rehabilitation Center for spinal cord injuries of the Dnipro State University Hospital (up to 2.5 million euros), for the reconstruction of the Unbroken Department of the Lviv City Rehabilitation Center in the village of Bryukhovichi (up to 5.6 million euros), as well as up to 1.9 million euros for institutions and organizations that carry out activities related to rehabilitation and reintegration services, for the strengthening and development of services, as well as for the administrative costs of these projects.

Lithuania allocates 5 million euros for reconstruction of schools and kindergartens in Ukraine29.05.24, 15:18 • 20281 view

According to the publication, the planned duration of the program is 24 months, the implementing organization is the Central Project Management Agency.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPoliticsNews of the World
lithuaniaLithuania
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

