Lithuania allocates almost 13 million euros to Ukraine for reconstruction of the country and rehabilitation of the military

On Wednesday, at a meeting of the Lithuanian government, it was decided to allocate 12.7 million euros for projects and programs related to the restoration of Ukraine and the rehabilitation of the military, reports UNN with reference to Delfi.

Details

2.7 million euros are planned to finance and implement the project "renovation and restoration of the green guy school (Nikolaev)", half of this amount is allocated from the state budget allocations of the fund for cooperation for development and humanitarian assistance, the remaining amount is from the contribution of the target partner. The planned duration of the project is 18 months, and it will be implemented by the Central Project Management Agency.

It is planned to allocate 10 million euros to finance and implement the program "rehabilitation and reintegration of the wounded and war victims in Ukraine". The funds are allocated for the reconstruction of the Rehabilitation Center for spinal cord injuries of the Dnipro State University Hospital (up to 2.5 million euros), for the reconstruction of the Unbroken Department of the Lviv City Rehabilitation Center in the village of Bryukhovichi (up to 5.6 million euros), as well as up to 1.9 million euros for institutions and organizations that carry out activities related to rehabilitation and reintegration services, for the strengthening and development of services, as well as for the administrative costs of these projects.

According to the publication, the planned duration of the program is 24 months, the implementing organization is the Central Project Management Agency.