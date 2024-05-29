Lithuania allocates 5 million euros for reconstruction of schools and kindergartens in Ukraine

Today, on May 29, the Lithuanian government approved a resolution prepared by the Ministry of Finance of the country, according to which 5 million euros are allocated for the educational sector of Ukraine. In particular, we are talking about the reconstruction of schools and kindergartens destroyed by the Russian Federation. This is stated on the website of the Lithuanian government, writes UNN.

Lithuania's support will be aimed at the reconstruction and adaptation of destroyed schools and kindergartens in Ukraine, by installing bomb shelters and other security equipment., - added in the Department.

Details

This support for the education sector of Ukraine was announced during the visit of Lithuanian Finance Minister Gintare Skiste to Kiev in March.

It is noted that the funds from Lithuania will be transferred to an account opened by the Ministry of education and science of Ukraine in the National Bank of Ukraine. The money will be used for the restoration of educational and scientific institutions damaged/destroyed as a result of military operations in the country, as well as for the purchase of training facilities and computer equipment, modernization of scientific and innovative infrastructure and ensuring a safe educational environment, including the arrangement of bomb shelters, and for other needs.

The World Bank estimates that Ukraine's losses in the war amount to about €450 billion. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Lithuania has supported 1.5% of the country's GDP.

Recall

Lithuania has provided Ukraine with a new package of Military Assistance, including ammunition, anti-drone systems, UAVs, generators and folding beds.