Lithuania is ready to send military instructors to Ukraine

Lithuania is ready to send personnel to help train troops on Ukrainian territory. This was stated by the country's Prime Minister Ingrida Simonite, reports Bloomberg, writes UNN.

If necessary, Lithuania could also train them in Ukraine in partnership with countries that want to do so. , - Shimonite said.

The prime minister also recalled that Lithuania helped with the exercises of the Ukrainian military even before the full-scale invasion of Russia. There is a long-standing cooperation between the Lithuanian and Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Shimonite stressed that everything must be done to help Ukraine, which defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the war against Russia.

Lithuania has approved the allocation of 13.5 million euros for the purchase of air surveillance radars for Ukraine as part of the German-led coalition to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capacity.