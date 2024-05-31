Lithuania is ready to send military instructors to Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 902 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 81458 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140826 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145847 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240622 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172189 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163856 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148064 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220237 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112963 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111291 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 40982 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 59727 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107174 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 60785 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240622 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220237 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206726 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232770 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219879 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 816 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 13807 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 20836 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107169 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111288 views
Lithuania is ready to send military instructors to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20539 views

Lithuania is ready to send military instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian military personnel on Ukrainian territory in partnership with other countries ready to do so, as part of efforts to help Ukraine defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity from Russian invasion.

Lithuania is ready to send personnel to help train troops on Ukrainian territory. This was stated by the country's Prime Minister Ingrida Simonite, reports Bloomberg, writes UNN.

If necessary, Lithuania could also train them in Ukraine in partnership with countries that want to do so. ,

- Shimonite said.

Details

The prime minister also recalled that Lithuania helped with the exercises of the Ukrainian military even before the full-scale invasion of Russia. There is a long-standing cooperation between the Lithuanian and Ukrainian Armed Forces.

And we train them in third countries, we train them in Lithuania. And if necessary, perhaps, he will also train in Ukraine in partnership with countries that want to do so. ,

- said the Lithuanian official.

Shimonite stressed that everything must be done to help Ukraine, which defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the war against Russia.

Recall

Lithuania has approved the allocation of 13.5 million euros for the purchase of air surveillance radars for Ukraine as part of the German-led coalition to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capacity.

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
lithuaniaLithuania
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

