To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
01:16 PM
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
12:12 PM
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
09:44 AM
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
On the Kursk direction, a crew of border guards rescued 11 comrades under enemy fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1614 views

The driver-mechanic and gunner-operator of the "Steel Border" brigade evacuated the wounded in the Kursk direction. The M113 armored personnel carrier withstood a drone hit and a mine, delivering all soldiers alive.

A lightning operation to evacuate wounded comrades directly on the contact line in the Kursk direction, risking their own lives, was carried out by the mechanic-driver and operator-gunner of one of the units of the "Steel Border" brigade on an American M113 armored personnel carrier, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

After the first hit by an enemy drone on the fiber optic cable, despite the injuries sustained, the crew continued to move, reached the evacuation point, picked up three seriously wounded and eight more soldiers from adjacent units who had been waiting for a long time for replacement 

- border guards reported.

On the way back, the armored personnel carrier again came under enemy fire, this time from a 120 mm mortar and, having withstood a direct hit from a mine, delivered all the soldiers alive to the destination. 

Now all wounded soldiers are undergoing rehabilitation, and the M113 has been sent for repairs - summarized the SBGS.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

