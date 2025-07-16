On the Kursk direction, a crew of border guards rescued 11 comrades under enemy fire

A lightning operation to evacuate wounded comrades directly on the contact line in the Kursk direction, risking their own lives, was carried out by the mechanic-driver and operator-gunner of one of the units of the "Steel Border" brigade on an American M113 armored personnel carrier, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

After the first hit by an enemy drone on the fiber optic cable, despite the injuries sustained, the crew continued to move, reached the evacuation point, picked up three seriously wounded and eight more soldiers from adjacent units who had been waiting for a long time for replacement - border guards reported.

On the way back, the armored personnel carrier again came under enemy fire, this time from a 120 mm mortar and, having withstood a direct hit from a mine, delivered all the soldiers alive to the destination.

Border guards showed how FPV drones stopped the occupiers' breakthrough on motorcycles and buggies near Vovchansk

Now all wounded soldiers are undergoing rehabilitation, and the M113 has been sent for repairs - summarized the SBGS.

Powerful enemy assault repelled in Kostiantynivka direction: border guards show footage