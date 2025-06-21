$41.690.00
Powerful enemy assault repelled in Kostiantynivka direction: border guards show footage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1148 views

On June 17, in the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled a powerful assault by Russian invaders. 15 units of heavy armored vehicles were destroyed and about 50 occupiers were eliminated, including the so-called "bikers" on motorcycles.

Powerful enemy assault repelled in Kostiantynivka direction: border guards show footage

On the Kostiantynivskyi front, Ukrainian defenders recently repelled a powerful assault by Russian invaders. All enemy armored vehicles involved were destroyed, and 50 soldiers of the occupation army were eliminated, according to a message and video from the border drone system unit "Phoenix" in Telegram, spread by the OSOU "Khortytsia", writes UNN.

Details

"The border drone system unit "Phoenix", in cooperation with adjacent units, repelled a powerful enemy assault on the Kostiantynivskyi front on June 17. Not a single unit of armored vehicles survived, about 50 occupiers were eliminated," the report says.

It is noted that Russian invaders threw about 15 units of heavy armored vehicles into battle – tanks, armored personnel carriers, and infantry fighting vehicles. Most of them were stopped thanks to competent remote mining. After that, FPV-drone crews finished off the equipment, and "drops" eliminated the occupiers who abandoned burning equipment.

The next wave of the Russian attack, as indicated, was the so-called "bikers" – invaders who carried out assault operations on motorcycles. However, none of them managed to get close to the positions of the Ukrainian soldiers.

"The second wave involved the so-called "bikers" – they were also partially disabled by mining, and partially dealt with by "drops" and FPVs. Not a single occupier managed to get close to Ukrainian positions – their remains are now being dragged across the field by hungry Donbas dogs," the military reported.

It is also reported that the "Phoenix" unit has accounted for four destroyed tanks, seven units of heavy armored vehicles, one buggy, and one motorcycle.

Supplement

Border guards, with the help of FPV drones, foiled an attempt by Russians to break through with light equipment to Ukrainian positions on the Vovchansk direction. The occupiers tried to use the element of surprise.

SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated an enemy group that tried to storm positions in the Sumy region and captured one Russian soldier. The fighters of the 6th Ranger Regiment acted smoothly and quickly.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Telegram
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
