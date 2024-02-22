Defense Forces Receive M113 Armored Personnel Carriers to Evacuate Wounded: Several Hundred More Expected Soon

Defense forces have received M113 armored personnel carriers equipped to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield, UNN reports citing the Defense Ministry.

"Dozens of these evacuation armored vehicles have already arrived in Ukraine. Several hundred more are expected in the near future. I am grateful to our partners for their support in the war," said Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Tracked vehicles have a much higher cross-country ability, so in off-road conditions it is this kind of equipment that the troops need the most.

"We are transferring armored vehicles for evacuating the wounded to combat units right now. My deputy Natalia Kalmykova is coordinating this work and the project in general. I am grateful to our partners for their support in the war," the minister said.

