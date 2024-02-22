$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 43346 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 170668 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 100425 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 346790 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 282569 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207056 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 240928 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253884 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160019 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372673 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The Ministry of Defense told what the "Army+" mobile application for the military will be like

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22803 views

The Ministry of Defense is developing the Army+ mobile application for electronic reporting and provision of documents and services for military personnel.

The Ministry of Defense told what the "Army+" mobile application for the military will be like

The Ministry of Defense is developing the Army+ mobile application, which will allow the military to send electronic reports, as well as documents and services for the military. Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

"Finally, we are moving away from paper, from the need to make incredible stacks of different paper documents, endless reports that cannot be tracked as to whether they have been accepted, what decision has been made. Finally, we are making a single digital solution, a super application that will provide the entire ecosystem of services, services and the benefits they are entitled to," Chernogorenko said.

She added that, in particular, military personnel will have the right to fill out reports in two clicks.

"It will be an electronic report. Therefore, we will develop the functionality to send a report in two clicks, see the status of this report, and thanks to this application, reports will become automated and convenient. If a serviceman wants to sign a report for leave, he can do it in a couple of seconds by choosing a template and signing it with an electronic signature and sending it to his commander," Chernohorenko adds.

The deputy minister emphasized that the app will allow servicemen to receive a military ID card, which will allow them to confirm their identity. The app will also enable feedback forms, where servicemen will be able to provide feedback, requests, etc.

"And the last thing is online training courses for self-development. The military will be able to take these courses. In the future, we want these courses to have an online part and an offline part so as not to distract the military for a long time," the deputy added.

She also said that there will be no summonses in the app.

"Army+ is an app for military personnel. These are people who are already fighting for freedom on the front line, at the front. Therefore, electronic summonses cannot be sent to military personnel, as they already have a status and are directly performing tasks at the front," Chernogorenko added.

A team of IT specialists from the Ministry of Defense is developing the Army+ mobile application, which will provide documents and services for the military.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
