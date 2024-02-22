The Ministry of Defense told what the "Army+" mobile application for the military will be like

The Ministry of Defense is developing the Army+ mobile application, which will allow the military to send electronic reports, as well as documents and services for the military. Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

"Finally, we are moving away from paper, from the need to make incredible stacks of different paper documents, endless reports that cannot be tracked as to whether they have been accepted, what decision has been made. Finally, we are making a single digital solution, a super application that will provide the entire ecosystem of services, services and the benefits they are entitled to," Chernogorenko said.

She added that, in particular, military personnel will have the right to fill out reports in two clicks.

"It will be an electronic report. Therefore, we will develop the functionality to send a report in two clicks, see the status of this report, and thanks to this application, reports will become automated and convenient. If a serviceman wants to sign a report for leave, he can do it in a couple of seconds by choosing a template and signing it with an electronic signature and sending it to his commander," Chernohorenko adds.

The deputy minister emphasized that the app will allow servicemen to receive a military ID card, which will allow them to confirm their identity. The app will also enable feedback forms, where servicemen will be able to provide feedback, requests, etc.

"And the last thing is online training courses for self-development. The military will be able to take these courses. In the future, we want these courses to have an online part and an offline part so as not to distract the military for a long time," the deputy added.

She also said that there will be no summonses in the app.

"Army+ is an app for military personnel. These are people who are already fighting for freedom on the front line, at the front. Therefore, electronic summonses cannot be sent to military personnel, as they already have a status and are directly performing tasks at the front," Chernogorenko added.

