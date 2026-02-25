Norwegian gas, PURL, and NASAMS helped Ukraine get through the toughest winter under Russian attacks – Zelenskyy

Norway's support in energy and air defense has been one of the key factors that allowed Ukraine to maintain its energy system and protect critical infrastructure during massive Russian attacks in winter. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Norway, UNN reports.

Answering a question about the effectiveness of Norwegian aid, the head of state emphasized that it was critically important in the context of Russia's targeted strikes on energy infrastructure.

According to Zelenskyy, due to the electricity deficit, Ukraine was forced to increase gas consumption.

Sometimes we used more gas due to this electricity deficit, and we received this additional gas. Mostly from Norway — said the President.

He emphasized that the aid was provided as quickly as possible.

We worked with Norway, with some other partners, but from Norway, as I requested, we received this support almost immediately — added Zelenskyy.

Separately, the president focused on the role of the PURL program in strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

We had a lot of challenges. We were waiting for missiles for Patriot, especially PAC-3 missiles, because this winter there were many attacks not only with cruise missiles, but also with ballistic missiles — he explained.

Zelenskyy emphasized that PAC-3 missiles are key to countering ballistic threats.

Anti-ballistic missiles only work with PAC-3, PAC-2 do not work. I think Norway was one of the biggest and fastest donors in this program. And that was very important — noted the President.

The head of state also noted the role of Norwegian NASAMS systems in protecting Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

We have NASAMS infrastructure. These are not one, not two, and not five systems. I don't want to share the exact number, but all NASAMS are working specifically to preserve energy — said Zelenskyy.

According to him, these systems covered key facilities.

We have 230 priority facilities that need to be protected. Some of them were protected by NASAMS. We are very grateful for this — concluded the President.

