Norwegian gas, PURL, and NASAMS helped Ukraine get through the toughest winter under Russian attacks – Zelenskyy

We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 6326 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 9942 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 16891 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
09:16 AM • 17868 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 22623 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 20630 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 18580 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 22643 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 29145 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business
Norwegian gas, PURL, and NASAMS helped Ukraine get through the toughest winter under Russian attacks – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Norway's support in energy and air defense allowed Ukraine to maintain its energy system and protect infrastructure during winter. The aid included additional gas and PAC-3 missiles to counter ballistic threats, as well as NASAMS systems to protect energy facilities.

Norwegian gas, PURL, and NASAMS helped Ukraine get through the toughest winter under Russian attacks – Zelenskyy

Norway's support in energy and air defense has been one of the key factors that allowed Ukraine to maintain its energy system and protect critical infrastructure during massive Russian attacks in winter. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Norway, UNN reports.

Details

Answering a question about the effectiveness of Norwegian aid, the head of state emphasized that it was critically important in the context of Russia's targeted strikes on energy infrastructure.

According to Zelenskyy, due to the electricity deficit, Ukraine was forced to increase gas consumption.

Sometimes we used more gas due to this electricity deficit, and we received this additional gas. Mostly from Norway

— said the President.

He emphasized that the aid was provided as quickly as possible.

We worked with Norway, with some other partners, but from Norway, as I requested, we received this support almost immediately

— added Zelenskyy.

Separately, the president focused on the role of the PURL program in strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

We had a lot of challenges. We were waiting for missiles for Patriot, especially PAC-3 missiles, because this winter there were many attacks not only with cruise missiles, but also with ballistic missiles

— he explained.

Zelenskyy emphasized that PAC-3 missiles are key to countering ballistic threats.

Anti-ballistic missiles only work with PAC-3, PAC-2 do not work. I think Norway was one of the biggest and fastest donors in this program. And that was very important

— noted the President.

The head of state also noted the role of Norwegian NASAMS systems in protecting Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

We have NASAMS infrastructure. These are not one, not two, and not five systems. I don't want to share the exact number, but all NASAMS are working specifically to preserve energy

— said Zelenskyy.

According to him, these systems covered key facilities.

We have 230 priority facilities that need to be protected. Some of them were protected by NASAMS. We are very grateful for this

— concluded the President.

Recall

Ukrainian interceptor drones destroy every third enemy drone. The main challenge remains Russian drones, such as "Shaheds", "Gerberas" and "Italmas".

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

