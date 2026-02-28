Massive artillery shelling began on the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan amid escalating war

Tonight, February 28, the armed conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated into active hostilities with the use of heavy artillery along the border line. Local residents of border areas report continuous explosions and volleys of fire, which intensified with the onset of darkness. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Artillery duels covered a significant part of the border strip, where units of regular armies are trying to suppress enemy firing points.

The cannonade has not subsided in recent hours, and the media of both countries confirm intense firing on strategic targets and fortifications.

Continuation of hostilities at night and plans of the parties

Despite the efforts of international observers, the intensity of artillery fire is only increasing, which indicates the intention of the parties to continue the offensive throughout the night.

Military sources report that the shelling is preparation for possible ground operations in certain sections of the border, where the largest concentration of equipment is currently recorded.

Pakistan and Afghanistan sharply escalated the conflict - what is happening between the two countries now