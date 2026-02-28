$43.210.00
February 28, 12:56 PM
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
Massive artillery shelling began on the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan amid escalating war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

On the evening of February 28, the armed conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated into active hostilities with the use of heavy artillery along the border. Local residents report continuous explosions and volleys of fire, which intensified after dark.

Tonight, February 28, the armed conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated into active hostilities with the use of heavy artillery along the border line. Local residents of border areas report continuous explosions and volleys of fire, which intensified with the onset of darkness. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Artillery duels covered a significant part of the border strip, where units of regular armies are trying to suppress enemy firing points.

The cannonade has not subsided in recent hours, and the media of both countries confirm intense firing on strategic targets and fortifications.

Continuation of hostilities at night and plans of the parties

Despite the efforts of international observers, the intensity of artillery fire is only increasing, which indicates the intention of the parties to continue the offensive throughout the night.

Military sources report that the shelling is preparation for possible ground operations in certain sections of the border, where the largest concentration of equipment is currently recorded.

Pakistan and Afghanistan sharply escalated the conflict - what is happening between the two countries now27.02.26, 18:10 • 4490 views

