How to avoid food poisoning during the Easter holidays: State Food and Consumer Service gives advice

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10131 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 39699 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42330 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76212 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30571 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85721 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68520 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152825 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88801 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90759 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 61298 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 45654 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62051 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29246 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 50829 views
Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 51047 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 76213 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85721 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152825 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 107161 views
Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14351 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15142 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29393 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28567 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40776 views
How to avoid food poisoning during the Easter holidays: State Food and Consumer Service gives advice

Kyiv • UNN

 1830 views

The State Food and Consumer Service reminds of the importance of following hygiene and food safety rules when preparing Easter dishes. Thorough processing of products and proper storage will help to avoid poisoning.

How to avoid food poisoning during the Easter holidays: State Food and Consumer Service gives advice

Soon one of the biggest religious holidays - Easter. In order to avoid food poisoning or acute intestinal infections, it is necessary to recall the basic rules that must be followed when preparing festive dishes. This was reported by the State Consumer Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Experts of the State Service for Food Safety said that as on other days, during the celebration of Easter holidays, you should follow six simple rules that will help avoid food poisoning.

Wash your hands and products before cooking. Especially if you have touched raw meat, fish, eggs the day before. Wash vegetables and fruits thoroughly with drinking water when consuming them, pay special attention to greens, lettuce leaves. They need to be washed thoroughly in running water.

Separate raw and cooked food. Cut raw products separately from cooked ones, use separate knives and cutting boards. Ideally, you should have a separate board and knife for meat, fish and vegetables. Raw and cooked products should also be stored separately.

Cook food thoroughly. Prolonged heat treatment helps to neutralize pathogenic microorganisms that may be in food. Avoid undercooked meat and, especially, fish, because pathogenic microorganisms develop rapidly in such products.

Store food at a safe temperature. Perishable products (boiled sausages, meat salads containing eggs, dairy products, etc.) should be stored in the refrigerator at a temperature not higher than +4 ℃, observe the established storage periods. Cooked food can be stored at room temperature for no more than two hours.

Avoid places of spontaneous trade. Buy food products and food raw materials (eggs, meat, dairy products) only in stationary trade establishments, in authorized markets. Always check the expiration date and adhere to the consumption dates.

Choose a safe dye for eggs. Be sure to pay attention to the composition of the powder for coloring Easter eggs. The safest way is to use natural dyes.

If you notice the first signs of food poisoning, the State Consumer Service advised to immediately consult a doctor.

How to celebrate Easter deliciously and without overeating: tips from the Public Health Center18.04.25, 10:18 • 2930 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyHealth
