"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

ESA signs contract for the first European lunar module Argonaut

ESA signs contract for the first European lunar module Argonaut

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26294 views

Thales Alenia Space will lead a consortium to develop the Argonaut lunar lander for ESA. The module is scheduled to be delivered in 2030 for the first ArgoNET mission, which will take place in 2031.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has signed a contract with Thales Alenia Space in Italy to lead European aerospace companies in building the Argonaut Lunar Descent Element, ESA's first lunar module, the agency said on Thursday, UNN reports .

Details

As indicated, Thales Alenia Space in Italy will lead the European consortium for the lunar lander; the rest of the core team includes Thales Alenia Space in the UK and France, as well as OHB.

The team will reportedly deliver the Argonaut Lunar Descent Element in 2030 for the first operational ArgoNET mission expected in 2031.

By the end of 2026, an industrial consortium responsible for the use of the first Lunar Descent Element should be selected.

From the beginning of the next decade, the spacecraft is expected to start carrying out regular missions to the Moon. They can deliver infrastructure, scientific instruments, rovers, technology demonstrators, and vital resources for astronauts on the lunar surface, such as food, water, and air.

The spacecraft for the Argonaut mission consists of three main components: the lunar lander, which provides flight to the Moon and landing on the target, the payload, and the cargo platform, which acts as an interface between the lander and the payload.

“Argonaut will be able to survive the harsh lunar night and day for five years, providing a key opportunity for sustainable lunar exploration,” the report said.

Argonaut, as stated, is one of Europe's contributions to international lunar programs, in particular to NASA's Artemis program and commercial lunar lander services, which contribute to the establishment of a permanent and sustainable human presence on the Moon.

“The signing of the Argonaut contract is a turning point for Europe's lunar exploration ambitions,” said Daniel Neuschwander, ESA's Director for Manned and Robotic Exploration.

“This first-of-its-kind European lunar module demonstrates ESA's commitment to developing our industrial capabilities in deep space exploration. Argonaut will allow Europe to make a significant contribution to international partnerships while paving the way for a sustainable human presence on the Moon. Europe is on its way to the Moon and has paved the way for European autonomy in exploration,” he added.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
european-space-agencyEuropean Space Agency
nasaNASA

Contact us about advertising