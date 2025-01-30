ESA signs contract for the first European lunar module Argonaut

The European Space Agency (ESA) has signed a contract with Thales Alenia Space in Italy to lead European aerospace companies in building the Argonaut Lunar Descent Element, ESA's first lunar module, the agency said on Thursday, UNN reports .

Details

As indicated, Thales Alenia Space in Italy will lead the European consortium for the lunar lander; the rest of the core team includes Thales Alenia Space in the UK and France, as well as OHB.

The team will reportedly deliver the Argonaut Lunar Descent Element in 2030 for the first operational ArgoNET mission expected in 2031.

By the end of 2026, an industrial consortium responsible for the use of the first Lunar Descent Element should be selected.

From the beginning of the next decade, the spacecraft is expected to start carrying out regular missions to the Moon. They can deliver infrastructure, scientific instruments, rovers, technology demonstrators, and vital resources for astronauts on the lunar surface, such as food, water, and air.

The spacecraft for the Argonaut mission consists of three main components: the lunar lander, which provides flight to the Moon and landing on the target, the payload, and the cargo platform, which acts as an interface between the lander and the payload.

“Argonaut will be able to survive the harsh lunar night and day for five years, providing a key opportunity for sustainable lunar exploration,” the report said.

Argonaut, as stated, is one of Europe's contributions to international lunar programs, in particular to NASA's Artemis program and commercial lunar lander services, which contribute to the establishment of a permanent and sustainable human presence on the Moon.

“The signing of the Argonaut contract is a turning point for Europe's lunar exploration ambitions,” said Daniel Neuschwander, ESA's Director for Manned and Robotic Exploration.

“This first-of-its-kind European lunar module demonstrates ESA's commitment to developing our industrial capabilities in deep space exploration. Argonaut will allow Europe to make a significant contribution to international partnerships while paving the way for a sustainable human presence on the Moon. Europe is on its way to the Moon and has paved the way for European autonomy in exploration,” he added.