President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10288 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40060 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42600 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76720 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30803 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86076 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68621 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153066 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88811 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90766 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Tags
Authors
Ocean temperature breaks records: warming is increasing 4.5 times faster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3950 views

Since 2019, sea surface temperature has been rising 4.5 times faster than in the 1980s. An ESA study shows an acceleration of ocean warming, requiring constant monitoring.

Ocean temperature breaks records: warming is increasing 4.5 times faster

Since 2019, the sea surface temperature has been rising 4.5 times faster than in the late 1980s. UNN reports with reference to the European Space Agency.

Details

The sea surface temperature has been rising at an accelerated rate over the past four decades.

In the period from 1985 to 1989, warming of 0.06 C per decade was observed, while from 2019 to 2023, the sea surface temperature increased by 0.27 C per decade. This suggests that since 2019, the sea surface temperature has been rising 4.5 times faster than in the late 1980s.

The analysis, created by the ESA Climate Change Initiative (CCI), was achieved using observations from 20 infrared radiometers and two microwave radiometers installed on satellites such as ERS-1, ERS-2, Envisat and Sentinel-3. The instruments provided a detailed and consistent view of how sea temperatures are changing globally.

Extreme weather in 2024 led to the largest displacement of people19.03.25, 10:29 • 10300 views

The study analyzes various factors that affect ocean warming, from weather phenomena such as El Niño to volcanic eruptions.

What affects the increase in sea surface temperature

Lead author of the study Chris Merchant (University of Reading, UK) explains:

Greenhouse gases trap heat in our atmosphere, which leads to an imbalance in the energy our planet receives from the Sun, as well as the energy radiated back into space. The consequence is an excessive energy imbalance.

This energy imbalance causes climate change. Given the accelerating ocean warming and changing climate dynamics, we need constant monitoring and data improvement to ensure that our climate models can accurately reflect future temperature increases.

- says Chris Merchant.

Addendum

The results of this study will contribute to the ESA MOTECUSOMA scientific project, which explores the Earth's energy imbalance and its impact on climate change.

Let us remind you

Extreme heat in Australia due to climate change causes not only physical but also psychological harm to the population. By 2050, the burden of mental disorders may increase to 49%.

The expected transition to La Niña in the Pacific Ocean is delayed until November-December with a probability of 60%. El Niño may persist until March 2025, which will affect global weather conditions.

Due to warming electricity consumption is decreasing. Ukrenergo urges to use powerful appliances from 10:00 to 18:00, when solar power plants operate most efficiently.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologiesWeather and environment
European Space Agency
Australia
United Kingdom
