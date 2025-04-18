Ocean temperature breaks records: warming is increasing 4.5 times faster

Since 2019, the sea surface temperature has been rising 4.5 times faster than in the late 1980s. UNN reports with reference to the European Space Agency.

The sea surface temperature has been rising at an accelerated rate over the past four decades.



In the period from 1985 to 1989, warming of 0.06 C per decade was observed, while from 2019 to 2023, the sea surface temperature increased by 0.27 C per decade. This suggests that since 2019, the sea surface temperature has been rising 4.5 times faster than in the late 1980s.

The analysis, created by the ESA Climate Change Initiative (CCI), was achieved using observations from 20 infrared radiometers and two microwave radiometers installed on satellites such as ERS-1, ERS-2, Envisat and Sentinel-3. The instruments provided a detailed and consistent view of how sea temperatures are changing globally.

The study analyzes various factors that affect ocean warming, from weather phenomena such as El Niño to volcanic eruptions.

What affects the increase in sea surface temperature

Lead author of the study Chris Merchant (University of Reading, UK) explains:

Greenhouse gases trap heat in our atmosphere, which leads to an imbalance in the energy our planet receives from the Sun, as well as the energy radiated back into space. The consequence is an excessive energy imbalance.

This energy imbalance causes climate change. Given the accelerating ocean warming and changing climate dynamics, we need constant monitoring and data improvement to ensure that our climate models can accurately reflect future temperature increases. - says Chris Merchant.

The results of this study will contribute to the ESA MOTECUSOMA scientific project, which explores the Earth's energy imbalance and its impact on climate change.

