Extreme weather in 2024 led to the largest displacement of people

In 2024, 151 cases of extreme weather were recorded, leading to mass displacement of the population and deepening the food crisis. Last year was the hottest on record.
Last year's extreme heat, including typhoons and floods, led to the largest displacement of people since 2008 and exacerbated the food crisis, UNN writes, citing Bloomberg.
Tropical cyclones caused much more serious consequences, such as Super Typhoon Yagi in September. The deadly storm claimed the lives of hundreds of people as it swept through the Philippines, China and Vietnam. The flood destroyed crops, causing billions of dollars in damage, and people were forced to leave their sunken homes.
In 2024, the World Meteorological Organization recorded 151 cases of "extreme weather". Thus, last year became the hottest in the history of observations. Among the most significant extreme weather events of the past year listed by the agency was the June heat in Saudi Arabia. Temperatures near Mecca reached 50C. The country's authorities reported a large number of deaths during the Hajj pilgrimage.
At least 1 million people in 8 countries faced acute food shortages. This figure was even smaller in 2023, when droughts destroyed the world's grain harvest.
The devastating consequences of extreme weather events for the global economy will accelerate if emissions of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrogen dioxide continue to increase. According to the WMO, in 2024, the concentration of all three gases in the atmosphere increased.
Early warning systems and climate services are crucial to reducing future costs and saving lives
