New animation allows you to feel the eerie sounds of the Earth's magnetic field turning over 41,000 years
ESA has published a video demonstrating the deformation of the Earth's magnetic field during the LaChampagne event 41,000 years ago. The planet's magnetosphere weakened to 5% of its current strength, allowing cosmic rays to penetrate the atmosphere.
Around 41,000 years ago, a temporary change in the Earth's magnetic poles, known as the Lacham Event, occurred. A new video shows how the Earth's magnetic field deformed during the “polar reversal event.
A fascinating new videoreleased on October 10 by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows how the Earth's magnetic field failed and almost completely disappeared during the last “polar shift” of our planet, which occurred about 41,000 years ago. The eerie soundtrack of “alien” creaking sounds emphasizes the strain on our planet's invisible shield.
The Earth's magnetic field, or magnetosphere, first formed up to 3.7 billion years ago and is generated by a swirling metallic ocean in the outer core of our planet. The magnetic bubble protects life on Earth from solar radiation and high-energy cosmic rays. However, from time to time, the Earth's internal dynamo weakens, allowing the planet's magnetic poles to reverse.
Approximately 41,000 years ago, there was a temporary change in the Earth's magnetic poles known as the LaChampagne event. During this period, the planet's magnetic field weakened dramatically, allowing cosmic rays to penetrate the Earth's atmosphere, contributing to some climate change.
Past studies of fossilized tree rings have also shown that the magnetosphere was reduced to about 5% of its current capacity, allowing solar radiation to paint auroras across the equator.
