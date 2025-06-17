$41.530.08
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
04:49 PM • 12163 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 122715 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 158527 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 149562 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 199387 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 178060 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 166628 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 135361 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 108417 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 180183 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Ukrzaliznytsia is raising prices for tea, coffee, carbonated and non-carbonated water on long-distance trains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

From June 18, Ukrzaliznytsia is doubling the prices for tea, coffee and other drinks on long-distance trains. The price increase will take place for the first time since 2018. Prices for drinks and food on high-speed Intercity+ trains remain unchanged.

Ukrzaliznytsia is raising prices for tea, coffee, carbonated and non-carbonated water on long-distance trains

The prices for a glass of tea on Ukrzaliznytsia trains will be doubled, from 10 to 20 hryvnias. The prices for coffee, carbonated and non-carbonated drinks will be increased in the same way, UNN writes with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia's Facebook post.

Details

From June 18, Ukrzaliznytsia is indexing prices for a range of products sold on long-distance trains. In particular, the cost of a glass of classic tea will increase from UAH 10 to UAH 20, which, according to an analysis of market prices, will still remain significantly lower than the average market cost 

- the statement reads.

It is noted that this increase will allow the railway carrier to cover the operating costs associated with the sale of these products.

The price increase will occur for the first time since 2018, while the cost of raw materials, energy, logistics and, in fact, the inflation index (consumer prices) have shown a steady increase throughout the period 

- Ukrzaliznytsia said.

The price revision (up to UAH 20) will also affect carbonated and non-carbonated water, instant coffee and "3 in 1" coffee drinks. In turn, prices for all beverages on high-speed Intercity+ trains, as well as for hot lunches as part of a pilot project on long-distance trains, remain unchanged.

Ukrzaliznytsia currently offers 3 types of classic tea, 3 types of signature tea, capsule and drip coffee, as well as an updated range of snacks. On international trains, passengers are also offered a dessert menu, in children's carriages - a special children's menu from Yevhen Klopotenko, and full-fledged lunches are being tested on 4 long-distance trains: potato pancakes, pilaf, potatoes with chicken and cheesecakes

- Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Addition

A unique art train with a photo exhibition by Howard Buffett "Courage of a Nation" runs in Ukraine. Three carriages show the resilience of Ukrainians and travel to 63 stations across the country.

Ukrzaliznytsia increases the number of seats on trains between Kyiv and Lviv, adding additional carriages to transit trains No. 79/80 and No. 749/750. 1st class carriages with air conditioning, compartments in a seating mode.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

