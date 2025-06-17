Ukrzaliznytsia is raising prices for tea, coffee, carbonated and non-carbonated water on long-distance trains

The prices for a glass of tea on Ukrzaliznytsia trains will be doubled, from 10 to 20 hryvnias. The prices for coffee, carbonated and non-carbonated drinks will be increased in the same way, UNN writes with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia's Facebook post.

Details

From June 18, Ukrzaliznytsia is indexing prices for a range of products sold on long-distance trains. In particular, the cost of a glass of classic tea will increase from UAH 10 to UAH 20, which, according to an analysis of market prices, will still remain significantly lower than the average market cost - the statement reads.

It is noted that this increase will allow the railway carrier to cover the operating costs associated with the sale of these products.

The price increase will occur for the first time since 2018, while the cost of raw materials, energy, logistics and, in fact, the inflation index (consumer prices) have shown a steady increase throughout the period - Ukrzaliznytsia said.

The price revision (up to UAH 20) will also affect carbonated and non-carbonated water, instant coffee and "3 in 1" coffee drinks. In turn, prices for all beverages on high-speed Intercity+ trains, as well as for hot lunches as part of a pilot project on long-distance trains, remain unchanged.

Ukrzaliznytsia currently offers 3 types of classic tea, 3 types of signature tea, capsule and drip coffee, as well as an updated range of snacks. On international trains, passengers are also offered a dessert menu, in children's carriages - a special children's menu from Yevhen Klopotenko, and full-fledged lunches are being tested on 4 long-distance trains: potato pancakes, pilaf, potatoes with chicken and cheesecakes - Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Addition

A unique art train with a photo exhibition by Howard Buffett "Courage of a Nation" runs in Ukraine. Three carriages show the resilience of Ukrainians and travel to 63 stations across the country.

Ukrzaliznytsia increases the number of seats on trains between Kyiv and Lviv, adding additional carriages to transit trains No. 79/80 and No. 749/750. 1st class carriages with air conditioning, compartments in a seating mode.