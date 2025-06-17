Investigation of the plane crash in India: investigators are studying black boxes in search of the causes of the tragedy

Indian investigators are continuing to investigate the large-scale plane crash that occurred last week with an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Both black boxes have been found and are being studied by investigators in search of the causes of the tragedy that killed at least 270 people. This is reported by ABC News, reports UNN.

Details

According to reports, the flight recorder and cockpit voice recorder contain important information: crew negotiations, engine operating parameters, alarms and other data that may indicate the cause of the tragedy. The recorders were found under the wreckage of the plane, which crashed shortly after takeoff in the Indian city of Ahmedabad, falling on the dormitory of a local medical college.

There were 242 people on board, of whom only one passenger survived. Another 29 people died on the ground. This is one of the most tragic aviation disasters in Indian history in recent decades.

The investigation is being conducted by the Indian Air Accidents Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in cooperation with experts from the United States, Great Britain and representatives of Boeing. According to aviation expert and former pilot Amit Singh, data from black boxes is crucial to establishing the sequence of events that led to the disaster. According to him, the registrars should also record the crew's communication with the dispatch service.

According to official information, the plane sent a distress signal before the crash. In addition to analyzing the recorders, investigators are also reviewing video footage from surveillance cameras and interviewing eyewitnesses. Records on crew training, aircraft load, engine characteristics, their power and possible previous malfunctions are also being studied.

Former head of AAIB Aurobindo Khanda noted that the investigation may be delayed, given the high degree of damage to the aircraft as a result of the fire. According to him, experts work in accordance with the international guiding document on aviation accident investigations, the so-called "DOC 9756", approved by the UN.

The Indian government has already created a special high-level committee to determine the causes of the disaster and develop future preventive measures. A preliminary report is expected within three months.

Additional measures have also been taken to check the technical condition of all Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft operated by Air India. The airline has 33 such aircraft in its fleet.

The Air India aircraft (Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner), which was en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad Airport in western India on Thursday, June 12, in the afternoon. Air India has confirmed the incident with its aircraft.

The Boeing 787-8 passenger plane, with 242 people on board, crashed into a dormitory, killing passengers and people on the ground. The tragedy claimed a total of 270 lives. One passenger of the aircraft survived.