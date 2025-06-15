270 bodies were found: the number of victims of the Air India plane crash was announced

$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 15, 05:00 AM • 16879 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 47685 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 60688 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 57058 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 55361 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 59399 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 50550 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 109822 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 69140 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58740 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
36%
748mm
Popular news
Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Trump: they discussed the Middle East, Ukraine and pressure on RussiaJune 15, 06:25 AM • 13613 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 13370 views
Iran attacked Israel with the latest ballistic missiles: in response, the IDF struck an oil depot near TehranJune 15, 06:49 AM • 5288 views
"Thrust not achieved": last words of Air India pilot before disaster that claimed more than 240 livesJune 15, 07:21 AM • 4784 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 11739 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 39790 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 111416 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 173088 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 179631 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 195143 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Emmanuel Macron
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Minnesota
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 11739 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 13370 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 109822 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 54777 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 104069 views
Actual
Fox News
Starlink
Kalibr (missile family)
9K720 Iskander
Boeing AH-64 Apache

270 bodies were found: the number of victims of the Air India plane crash was announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 838 views

270 people died in the Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad. Identification of bodies continues with the help of DNA analysis, more than 30 victims have already been identified.

270 bodies were found: the number of victims of the Air India plane crash was announced

At least 270 people died in the Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad. According to doctors, most of the victims were passengers and crew members. The bodies are being identified by DNA analysis. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

Doctors in India report that 270 bodies were found at the site of the plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday. On Saturday, the president of the Young Doctors Association of the college, Dr. Dhaval Gameti, confirmed that "the hospital received the bodies of 270 victims." Of these, 241 are passengers and crew members of flight AI171.

More than thirty victims have been officially identified using DNA samples provided by relatives. Officials are also trying to determine how many people died at the scene and are continuing the process of comparing DNA samples to confirm the identities of the victims.

Addition

Indian media reported that an Air India plane bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad airport in western India on Thursday afternoon. Air India has confirmed the incident with its aircraft.

The Boeing 787-8 passenger plane, which had 242 people on board, crashed into a dormitory, killing passengers and people on the ground. 204 bodies were found at the crash site in India.

Police reported one survivor, but the death toll could rise as the plane crashed in a residential area.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldEvents
India
London
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9