The US has proposed a pause in negotiations with the Russian Federation on normalizing relations - Ushakov
The United States initiated a break in the dialogue with Russia on the normalization of bilateral relations. According to Russian presidential aide Yuriy Ushakov, there is no specific date for the next meeting yet.
According to Russian presidential aide Yuriy Ushakov, the parties planned to continue contacts in Moscow, but the United States revised its approach.
Initially, it was agreed to hold the next contacts in the context of normalization of relations in Moscow, but then the Americans proposed to take a pause
At the same time, Ushakov added that there is no specific date for the next meeting yet.
Now, obviously, some agreement will be reached between the State Department and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on where and when to hold the next meeting. The issue is somewhat pending so far
No confirmation of this information has been received from the US State Department so far.
