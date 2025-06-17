Putin and Xi Jinping are preparing for a phone call this week - Russian media
Putin plans to hold a telephone conversation with Xi Jinping this week. They will discuss the current situation in the Middle East, the Russian president's aide said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week. According to Russian President's Aide Yuriy Ushakov, they will discuss the situation in the Middle East during the conversation. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.
"Putin will hold a telephone conversation with Xi Jinping this week," Ushakov said.
According to the publication, "attention will be paid to the current situation in the Middle East during the conversation."
On June 14, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. They talked about Israel's military operation against Iran, as well as negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
