In Kyiv, the number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation has increased to 13 people

As a result of a massive enemy attack, the number of victims in Kyiv has increased to 13, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As of 18:40, the death of 13 people has been confirmed in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

In the capital, prosecutors, in cooperation with investigators, continue to document the consequences of the war crime committed by the Russian Federation.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. According to available information, people may still be under the rubble.

The head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat reported that in Kyiv, a Kh-101 missile hit a residential building that was very badly damaged.

On the night of June 17, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 472 air attack weapons. In particular, 440 drones and 32 missiles. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 428 targets, but hits were recorded in 10 locations.