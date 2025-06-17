Canada will provide Ukraine with $1.3 billion in military aid - Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced that his country will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 billion Canadian dollars (US$1.3 billion) in military assistance and another $2.3 billion (US$1.5 billion) in loans, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Details

Standing next to Zelenskyy, Carney announced a number of new measures to support Ukraine, including what the Prime Minister's Office is calling a new attempt to impose sanctions on hussia's "shadow fleet and energy revenues."

To further support Ukraine's military efforts, Canada is also providing an additional $2 billion (US$1.3 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine, which will help purchase more drones, ammunition and armored vehicles, among other things, the prime minister told reporters.

Canada is also providing Ukraine with a $2.3 billion (US$1.5 billion) loan to help rebuild its infrastructure and government systems, the prime minister said.

Let's add

According to CBC, Zelenskyy thanked Carney for the military package, especially after Ukrainians had a "very difficult night" last night, when russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and "shaheds."

He called it a "great tragedy" and says that "we need the support of our allies." He says it is important for Ukrainian soldiers to remain strong on the battlefield until russia is ready for peace talks.

"We are ready for peace talks - an unconditional ceasefire... but for this we need pressure," Zelenskyy says.

He adds that he wants to talk to Carney about additional sanctions at the G7 summit today.

Earlier

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Canada for the G7 summit. The Ukrainian leader has already had a brief meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.