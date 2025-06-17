The European Commission proposes measures to help accelerate investment in defense in the EU

The European Commission is proposing measures to accelerate investment and production in defence in order to make the European Union more prepared for modern security challenges. It is necessary that EU defence companies become more flexible and supply everything necessary within the deadlines set for this purpose, reported Head of European Diplomacy Kaja Kallas, writes UNN.

Details

We need our defence companies to be as flexible as possible. That is why we are proposing today to simplify procedures and reduce excessive costs for the defence industry. We want to enable them to supply what we need when we need it. - Kallas said.

The proposed measures are aimed at helping member states and industry expand defence capabilities and infrastructure to achieve the levels of readiness needed to prepare for a high-intensity conflict.

These measures reduce bureaucracy, promote investment in defence capabilities and provide greater predictability for industry. They also facilitate access to EU funding - said in a statement on the European Commission website.

The following is proposed to achieve the goals:

Introduce an accelerated permit regime for defence projects: across the EU, the permit process can take several years. The proposal reduces this period to 60 days;

Reduce the administrative burden in the European Defence Fund (EDF) for applicants and participants;

Simplify procurement by encouraging joint procurement and raising contract thresholds, thereby speeding up cross-border transfers of defence products;

Clarify the application of existing EU rules, such as competition or environmental legislation;

Ensure that chemical regulations meet defence needs.

Improve access to funding by optimising InvestEU eligibility criteria, providing guidance on sustainable investment in defence and clarifying the concept of prohibited weapons under the Sustainable Finance Framework.

It is noted that together these changes are aimed at improving Europe's ability to act quickly, coordinate its actions more effectively and ensure rapid and large-scale execution of work by the defence industry.

Supplement

