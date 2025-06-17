$41.530.08
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 67026 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 127473 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 121249 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 174285 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 159879 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 156358 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 130927 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 106884 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 179174 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83434 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
The European Commission proposes measures to help accelerate investment in defense in the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

The European Commission is proposing measures to accelerate investment and production in defense. This should make the EU more prepared for security challenges and reduce bureaucracy.

The European Commission proposes measures to help accelerate investment in defense in the EU

The European Commission is proposing measures to accelerate investment and production in defence in order to make the European Union more prepared for modern security challenges. It is necessary that EU defence companies become more flexible and supply everything necessary within the deadlines set for this purpose, reported Head of European Diplomacy Kaja Kallas, writes UNN.

Details

We need our defence companies to be as flexible as possible. That is why we are proposing today to simplify procedures and reduce excessive costs for the defence industry. We want to enable them to supply what we need when we need it.

- Kallas said.

The proposed measures are aimed at helping member states and industry expand defence capabilities and infrastructure to achieve the levels of readiness needed to prepare for a high-intensity conflict.

These measures reduce bureaucracy, promote investment in defence capabilities and provide greater predictability for industry. They also facilitate access to EU funding

- said in a statement on the European Commission website.

The US is deploying military resources and Navy destroyers to the Middle East in response to Israeli strikes and a possible Iranian attack13.06.25, 17:57 • 4366 views

The following is proposed to achieve the goals:

  • Introduce an accelerated permit regime for defence projects: across the EU, the permit process can take several years. The proposal reduces this period to 60 days;
    • Reduce the administrative burden in the European Defence Fund (EDF) for applicants and participants;
      • Simplify procurement by encouraging joint procurement and raising contract thresholds, thereby speeding up cross-border transfers of defence products;
        • Clarify the application of existing EU rules, such as competition or environmental legislation;
          • Ensure that chemical regulations meet defence needs. 
            • Improve access to funding by optimising InvestEU eligibility criteria, providing guidance on sustainable investment in defence and clarifying the concept of prohibited weapons under the Sustainable Finance Framework.

              It is noted that together these changes are aimed at improving Europe's ability to act quickly, coordinate its actions more effectively and ensure rapid and large-scale execution of work by the defence industry.

              Supplement

              For the first time since June 2022, Europe has surpassed the United States in terms of military aid to Ukraine, with Scandinavia and Great Britain leading the way. Germany maintained a moderate level of assistance.

              Pavlo Zinchenko

              Pavlo Zinchenko

              News of the World
              Israel
              Kaya Kallas
              European Commission
              European Union
              United Kingdom
              Germany
              United States
              Ukraine
              Iran
