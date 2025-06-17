$41.530.08
Changes to the SE SCMOR: The tax office reported on which stage the preparation is at

Kyiv • UNN

 1070 views

The State Tax Service has developed a draft amendment to Resolution No. 1165 for a fair indicator. Currently, the Ministry of Finance has already held a meeting of a working group with the participation of independent experts.

Changes to the SE SCMOR: The tax office reported on which stage the preparation is at

The First Deputy Head of the State Tax Service, Lesia Karnaukh, announced at what stage the preparation of amendments to the resolution regulating the operation of the Risk Assessment Monitoring System (RAMS) is at. Also, during KIEF TALKS: "New Rules of the Game: Tax as a Service," she spoke about what the tax authorities relied on when preparing these innovations, reports UNN correspondent.

According to Karnaukh, the tax team carefully studied all the nuances and how to reduce the percentage of blockages.

And we looked with the team at what we can do, and as you remember, we actively launched the trend of submitting data tables 

- Karnaukh noted.

Consultative centers at the tax services in each region were also involved . However, according to Karnaukh, these actions, although they gave a result, were not final - it can be improved.

And therefore, at this stage, we have already developed a draft amendment to Resolution No. 1165, and we very much hope that the next step that will push us to a truly fair indicator will be the corresponding amendments to the resolution. We calculated, we took large data sets. And we applied this approach during the preparation of amendments to Resolution No. 1165. Currently, the Ministry of Finance has already held a meeting of the working group with the participation of independent experts 

- added Karnaukh.

According to her, the next meeting may take place this week, and in the near future, amendments to the resolution may be submitted for consideration by the government.

In general, we were very actively looking into the effectiveness of this program. In fact, RAMS in the issue of value added tax administration is an extremely effective tool. It allows you to track the entire chain from the moment the value of the goods arises to the moment of its sale, and it greatly helps the state and business. What we see is that RAMS currently lacks proper coordination with customs, with customs declarations 

- added the Deputy Head of the State Tax Service.

Let us remind you

In the first four months of 2025, the number of enterprises classified as risky decreased by 12 thousand, and the percentage of blocked invoices was reduced to 0.36-0.37% on average in the country.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyFinance
State Tax Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
