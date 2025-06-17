$41.530.08
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 66880 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 127349 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 121154 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 174197 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 159792 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 156317 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 130899 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 106874 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 179165 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83432 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Meta warns that requests to the Meta AI chatbot may become public

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

Meta AI has added a pop-up window that informs users about the publicity of their requests. Users were posting personal data without knowing that everyone could see it.

Meta warns that requests to the Meta AI chatbot may become public

Meta has added a pop-up window to the Meta AI app, warning users that the requests they publish are public. Some app users have already encountered the problem of disclosing sensitive data. This was reported by Mashable, reports UNN.

Details

You should not expect that the data you tell the AI chatbot is private. Meta AI users were not aware that their conversations with chatbots could be published for public review, and that is exactly what happened.

The public Discovery feed in the Meta AI app was filled with the results of people's interactions with the chatbot. And last week, several publications reported that the app published sometimes sensitive or awkward conversations, audio, and images that users likely considered confidential.

Mashable's own research of the app's Discovery feed also confirmed this, finding Meta AI conversations from heartbroken people going through difficult breakups, trying to self-diagnose illnesses, and even posting personal photos they wanted to edit with AI.

Meta is creating a super AI lab to bypass OpenAI in the race for superintelligence12.06.25, 20:50 • 4770 views

Therefore, Meta AI added a warning notifying users that their requests are public. This message appears when a user clicks the "Share" button during an interaction with Meta AI. After that, a "publish to feed" button will appear at the bottom of the screen, below the warning.

The prompts you post are public and visible to everyone. Your prompts may be suggested by Meta in other Meta apps. Avoid sharing personal or sensitive information

- the message says.

Meta AI will become paid: Zuckerberg announced a premium subscription and advertising in the application01.05.25, 09:44 • 9608 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Technologies
