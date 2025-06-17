Meta warns that requests to the Meta AI chatbot may become public

Meta has added a pop-up window to the Meta AI app, warning users that the requests they publish are public. Some app users have already encountered the problem of disclosing sensitive data. This was reported by Mashable, reports UNN.

Details

You should not expect that the data you tell the AI chatbot is private. Meta AI users were not aware that their conversations with chatbots could be published for public review, and that is exactly what happened.

The public Discovery feed in the Meta AI app was filled with the results of people's interactions with the chatbot. And last week, several publications reported that the app published sometimes sensitive or awkward conversations, audio, and images that users likely considered confidential.

Mashable's own research of the app's Discovery feed also confirmed this, finding Meta AI conversations from heartbroken people going through difficult breakups, trying to self-diagnose illnesses, and even posting personal photos they wanted to edit with AI.

Therefore, Meta AI added a warning notifying users that their requests are public. This message appears when a user clicks the "Share" button during an interaction with Meta AI. After that, a "publish to feed" button will appear at the bottom of the screen, below the warning.

The prompts you post are public and visible to everyone. Your prompts may be suggested by Meta in other Meta apps. Avoid sharing personal or sensitive information - the message says.

