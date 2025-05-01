Meta AI will become paid: Zuckerberg announced a premium subscription and advertising in the application

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced plans to introduce a premium subscription for using the new Meta AI app, as well as advertising in the app. This was reported by The Verge, UNN writes.

Details

According to Zuckerberg, the premium subscription will allow users to "unlock more computing power or additional features" in Meta AI.

This week, the company launched a separate Meta AI app that allows you to interact with a chatbot and generate images from the app. The chatbot, which Meta says now has nearly 1 billion users, was previously only available in apps such as Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp.

Premium subscriptions are already used by Meta's competitors — OpenAI, Google and Microsoft — in their ChatGPT, Gemini and Copilot products, respectively.

Meta reported revenue of $42 billion in the last few months. The company also noted that it now expects to invest up to $72 billion in AI, up from the $65 billion Zuckerberg previously stated.

Meta also plans to add product recommendations and advertising to the service. At the same time, the exact dates for the launch of a premium subscription or advertising are still unknown.

I expect we'll be primarily focused on scaling and deepening engagement for at least the next year before we're really ready to start building a business. - Zuckerberg said.

