Donor campaign to save the wounded: on June 18, Kyiv residents will be able to donate blood for the Armed Forces and those affected by shelling

On June 18, a donor action to replenish the blood reserve will be held at the State Penitentiary Service of Ukraine in Kyiv.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

According to the organizers, the event is aimed at helping "wounded servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and civilians who suffered as a result of Russian shelling." The action will take place at the address: Kyiv, Yuri Illienka Street, 81.

Registration of participants will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will last throughout the blood collection - the message says.

You can take part in the initiative by filling out the form at the link.

The ministry reminded: "Donation is not only an act of charity, but also a real opportunity to save lives." It is also emphasized that "one person's blood can save the lives of three".

The organizers call on all concerned Kyiv residents to join the initiative.

