In Indonesia, a plane with pilgrims made an emergency landing due to the threat of explosion
Kyiv • UNN
A Saudia Airlines plane flying from Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing in Indonesia due to reports of explosives on board. All 442 passengers have been evacuated, and police are searching the plane.
A Saudia Airlines passenger plane carrying pilgrims from Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing in Indonesia due to a bomb threat. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
The plane with 442 passengers, which was en route from Jeddah to Jakarta, made an emergency landing in the morning in the province of North Sumatra. The reason was a bomb threat sent by e-mail
After landing, all passengers were evacuated and the plane was checked by law enforcement officers.
"Police searched the luggage after checking the plane," said the police chief of North Sumatra, Vishnu Hermawan.
Saudia Airlines said it is taking steps to arrange further travel for passengers. "Alternative options for further travel are being developed.
Plane crash in India: second "black box" recovered from Air India plane16.06.25, 15:05 • 2802 views