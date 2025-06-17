Zelenskyy arrived in Canada for the G7 summit and met with Prime Minister Carney

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Canada for the G7 summit. The Ukrainian leader has already had a brief meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UNN reports, citing CBC.

Details

According to the publication, during the greeting, Mark Carney put his hand on Zelenskyy's shoulder and quietly said something to him that journalists could not hear.

The Ukrainian capital was attacked overnight by Russian missiles and drones, the deadliest attack in Kyiv this year. At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured.

Zelenskyy had hoped to meet face-to-face with Donald Trump to push for tougher sanctions against Russia. But that won't happen, given Trump's early departure last night, citing the need to resolve the ongoing Israeli-Iranian conflict.

According to media reports, Zelenskyy posed for cameras next to Carney with a "serious expression on his face."

