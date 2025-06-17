Xi Jinping called on Israel and Iran to work to de-escalate the conflict

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is "deeply concerned" about Israel's military operation against Iran, which has led to increased tensions in the Middle East, and called on the parties to work to de-escalate the conflict. The Chinese leader made this statement in his first public comments on the conflict, which broke out last Friday, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Speaking on the sidelines of a summit with five Central Asian countries in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, Xi Jinping said that China opposes any actions that violate the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of other countries.

All parties should work to de-escalate the conflict as soon as possible and prevent the situation from deteriorating further - Xi said in comments quoted by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Xi also stressed that China is ready to play a constructive role in restoring peace and stability in the Middle East.

Earlier on Tuesday, China's Foreign Ministry said that China has begun evacuating its citizens from Israel and Iran and insists on a ceasefire that has been in place for the fifth day.

The Chinese authorities are in contact with Iran, Israel and various parties to promote a ceasefire, Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular press briefing.

China calls on all relevant parties, especially those countries that have special influence on Israel, to fulfill their responsibilities, take immediate measures to cool down the tense situation and prevent escalation and spread of the conflict – said Guo, without naming any of the countries.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy in Israel urged its citizens to return to China as soon as possible.

Addendum

Israeli airstrikes on Iran caused a wave of criticism. China expressed concern, and Arab countries condemned the actions, emphasizing the violation of sovereignty and the threat to regional stability.