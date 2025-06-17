The enemy shelled the Nikopol district 30 times, there are dead and injured

On Tuesday, June 17, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region almost 30 times with drones and shelled it with artillery, damaging infrastructure, a business, an educational institution, residential buildings, killing one person and injuring others. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

The Russian army attacked Nikopol region almost three dozen times a day with drones and artillery. Explosions rang out in the district center, Myrivska, Pokrovska and Marganetska communities. Unfortunately, there are dead and injured. There were several fires that rescuers extinguished. - wrote Serhiy Lysak.

He also noted that infrastructure, a college, 4 residential buildings and 5 outbuildings were damaged. A private enterprise was damaged. A car was destroyed.

Let us remind you

On June 8, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol and Synelnykiv districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. In Nikopol, two civilians were injured, one of them in serious condition, houses and cars were damaged.