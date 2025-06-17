The enemy shelled the Nikopol district 30 times, there are dead and injured

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
04:49 PM • 2114 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 88358 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 143391 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 134750 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 186589 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 170944 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 162074 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 134309 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 107684 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 179781 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4.9m/s
54%
749mm
Popular news
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General. June 17, 08:28 AM • 81337 views
Trump on the Russian attack on Kyiv: "Sounds like it i'll have to look it"11:15 AM • 19807 views
The Trump administration curtailed a pressure group on Russia regarding negotiations with Ukraine - Reuters 11:16 AM • 42725 views
Tinder launches new Double Date feature03:09 PM • 13746 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for Ukraine03:35 PM • 20140 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for Ukraine03:35 PM • 20935 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 273728 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 301564 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 321414 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 392044 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Klymenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Kyiv
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date feature03:09 PM • 14022 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 94101 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 108147 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 169261 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118159 views
Actual
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kalibr (missile family)
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

The enemy shelled the Nikopol district 30 times, there are dead and injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

On June 17, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region almost 30 times with drones and artillery. There is a dead person, injured people and significant destruction of infrastructure.

The enemy shelled the Nikopol district 30 times, there are dead and injured

On Tuesday, June 17, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region almost 30 times with drones and shelled it with artillery, damaging infrastructure, a business, an educational institution, residential buildings, killing one person and injuring others. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

The Russian army attacked Nikopol region almost three dozen times a day with drones and artillery. Explosions rang out in the district center, Myrivska, Pokrovska and Marganetska communities. Unfortunately, there are dead and injured. There were several fires that rescuers extinguished.

- wrote Serhiy Lysak.

He also noted that infrastructure, a college, 4 residential buildings and 5 outbuildings were damaged. A private enterprise was damaged. A car was destroyed.

Let us remind you

On June 8, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol and Synelnykiv districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. In Nikopol, two civilians were injured, one of them in serious condition, houses and cars were damaged.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9