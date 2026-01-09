30 cm of snow fell in Lviv in two days: utility workers worked all night

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
01:30 PM • 1314 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 2656 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM • 1402 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
12:35 PM • 5100 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
12:10 PM • 2400 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
11:53 AM • 10750 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 12045 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 13582 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
10:19 AM • 11844 views
"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible
09:48 AM • 12640 views
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime MinisterVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
5.9m/s
81%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump approved the bill on anti-Russian sanctions, but hopes it won't be neededJanuary 9, 05:44 AM • 7400 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officersJanuary 9, 07:00 AM • 29769 views
Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFAJanuary 9, 07:16 AM • 22393 views
NATO or Greenland? Trump faces a difficult choice - PoliticoJanuary 9, 07:17 AM • 5390 views
Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statements09:56 AM • 19728 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 48173 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 76107 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 51236 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 74033 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 100390 views
Actual people
Andriy Sybiha
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
United States
Dnipro
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 53563 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 56279 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 78351 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 96909 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 137647 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

30 cm of snow fell in Lviv in two days: utility workers worked all night

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

70% of the monthly precipitation norm, which is 30 cm of snow, fell in Lviv. Utility services are working in an intensified mode, clearing streets and using anti-icing materials.

30 cm of snow fell in Lviv in two days: utility workers worked all night

Over the past few days, Lviv has received about 70% of the monthly precipitation norm - approximately 30 centimeters of snow. Due to the intense snowfall, the city's utility services worked in an enhanced mode. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, according to UNN.

Throughout this night, utility vehicles and workers continued to clear the city streets of the consequences of the intense snowfall that lasted for two days. As explained by the Department of Housing and Infrastructure of the Lviv City Council, the main focus during the night cleaning was on clearing main streets to ensure the passage of emergency vehicles and public transport.

– the post says.

94 units of large special equipment and 72 motor brushes worked on the city roads. 362 cubic meters of anti-icing materials were used to treat roads and sidewalks.

Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers09.01.26, 09:00 • 29837 views

Recall

Due to bad weather, Ukrzaliznytsia will send a number of trains with delays. The departure time of some flights has been changed from 30 minutes to 4 hours.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Snow in Ukraine
Ukrainian Railways
Lviv