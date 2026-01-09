30 cm of snow fell in Lviv in two days: utility workers worked all night
Kyiv • UNN
70% of the monthly precipitation norm, which is 30 cm of snow, fell in Lviv. Utility services are working in an intensified mode, clearing streets and using anti-icing materials.
Over the past few days, Lviv has received about 70% of the monthly precipitation norm - approximately 30 centimeters of snow. Due to the intense snowfall, the city's utility services worked in an enhanced mode. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, according to UNN.
Throughout this night, utility vehicles and workers continued to clear the city streets of the consequences of the intense snowfall that lasted for two days. As explained by the Department of Housing and Infrastructure of the Lviv City Council, the main focus during the night cleaning was on clearing main streets to ensure the passage of emergency vehicles and public transport.
94 units of large special equipment and 72 motor brushes worked on the city roads. 362 cubic meters of anti-icing materials were used to treat roads and sidewalks.
