30 cm of snow fell in Lviv in two days: utility workers worked all night

Over the past few days, Lviv has received about 70% of the monthly precipitation norm - approximately 30 centimeters of snow. Due to the intense snowfall, the city's utility services worked in an enhanced mode. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, according to UNN.

Throughout this night, utility vehicles and workers continued to clear the city streets of the consequences of the intense snowfall that lasted for two days. As explained by the Department of Housing and Infrastructure of the Lviv City Council, the main focus during the night cleaning was on clearing main streets to ensure the passage of emergency vehicles and public transport. – the post says.

94 units of large special equipment and 72 motor brushes worked on the city roads. 362 cubic meters of anti-icing materials were used to treat roads and sidewalks.

Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers

Recall

Due to bad weather, Ukrzaliznytsia will send a number of trains with delays. The departure time of some flights has been changed from 30 minutes to 4 hours.