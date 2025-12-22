In Odesa region, Russia attacked energy infrastructure and the port of Pivdennyi, 30 containers caught fire, over 120,000 subscribers are without electricity - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia attacked energy facilities and the Pivdennyi port in the Odesa region overnight; about 30 containers with flour and vegetable oil caught fire in the port, and more than 120,000 subscribers in the region are without electricity, reported on Monday by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The enemy does not stop striking Odesa region. Russia is trying to destroy maritime logistics by launching systemic attacks on port and energy infrastructure. This night, ports and energy facilities were again under shelling," Kuleba wrote.

In the Pivdennyi port, as a result of the strike, a fire broke out - about 30 containers with flour and vegetable oil caught fire - Kuleba reported.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, "port workers and all relevant services are working on site, the consequences are being eliminated."

Due to damage to the energy infrastructure, more than 120,000 subscribers in Odesa region remain without electricity - Kuleba indicated.

According to him, emergency crews are already carrying out restoration work. "Critical infrastructure facilities are connected to alternative power sources. The region is provided with heat and water supply," the official noted.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian attack.

