In Odesa region, Russia attacked energy infrastructure and the port of Pivdennyi, 30 containers caught fire, over 120,000 subscribers are without electricity - Deputy Prime Minister

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
07:25 AM • 5428 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 18454 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 32263 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 36439 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 43861 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 40144 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 49523 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 72842 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 88980 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45926 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.1m/s
86%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Battery boom in China: AI and "green" energy caused record demandDecember 22, 01:43 AM • 13658 views
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $4380December 22, 02:28 AM • 11801 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's priorities02:55 AM • 17666 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left Florida03:48 AM • 19943 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhoto04:50 AM • 17123 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 32551 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 55202 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 88980 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 126214 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 94680 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Tim Walz
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zhytomyr Oblast
China
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 2854 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 2716 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 22019 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 23437 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 35391 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Gold
Sukhoi Su-30

In Odesa region, Russia attacked energy infrastructure and the port of Pivdennyi, 30 containers caught fire, over 120,000 subscribers are without electricity - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

In Odesa region, Russia attacked energy infrastructure and the port of Pivdennyi overnight, where about 30 containers with flour and oil caught fire. Over 120,000 subscribers in the region were left without electricity, and emergency crews are working to restore power.

In Odesa region, Russia attacked energy infrastructure and the port of Pivdennyi, 30 containers caught fire, over 120,000 subscribers are without electricity - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia attacked energy facilities and the Pivdennyi port in the Odesa region overnight; about 30 containers with flour and vegetable oil caught fire in the port, and more than 120,000 subscribers in the region are without electricity, reported on Monday by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The enemy does not stop striking Odesa region. Russia is trying to destroy maritime logistics by launching systemic attacks on port and energy infrastructure. This night, ports and energy facilities were again under shelling," Kuleba wrote.

In the Pivdennyi port, as a result of the strike, a fire broke out - about 30 containers with flour and vegetable oil caught fire

- Kuleba reported.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, "port workers and all relevant services are working on site, the consequences are being eliminated."

Due to damage to the energy infrastructure, more than 120,000 subscribers in Odesa region remain without electricity

- Kuleba indicated.

According to him, emergency crews are already carrying out restoration work. "Critical infrastructure facilities are connected to alternative power sources. The region is provided with heat and water supply," the official noted.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian attack.

Russian attack on Odesa region on December 22: energy facility and warehouse damaged, one person injured22.12.25, 09:44 • 1532 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Social network
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Zhytomyr Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ukrainian Railways