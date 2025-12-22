$42.250.09
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 14692 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 28709 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 33104 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 41148 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 38791 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 48300 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 72441 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 85899 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45741 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian attack on Odesa region on December 22: energy facility and warehouse damaged, one person injured

Kyiv • UNN

On the night of December 22, Russian occupiers attacked the energy and industrial infrastructure of Odesa region. An energy facility and a warehouse building were damaged, and one person was hospitalized.

Russian attack on Odesa region on December 22: energy facility and warehouse damaged, one person injured

On the night of December 22, Russian occupiers attacked the energy and industrial infrastructure of Odesa region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

Details

There is damage to an energy facility with subsequent fire. Unfortunately, one person was injured. She was hospitalized in a moderate condition

- Kiper stated.

He added that a warehouse building with fertilizers and agricultural machinery was damaged. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

Recall

As a result of two night attacks on Odesa on December 22, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged. Due to this, part of one of Odesa's districts was temporarily left without electricity, and the blast wave blew out windows in a residential building.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
Odesa