Russian attack on Odesa region on December 22: energy facility and warehouse damaged, one person injured

On the night of December 22, Russian occupiers attacked the energy and industrial infrastructure of Odesa region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

Details

There is damage to an energy facility with subsequent fire. Unfortunately, one person was injured. She was hospitalized in a moderate condition - Kiper stated.

He added that a warehouse building with fertilizers and agricultural machinery was damaged. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

Recall

As a result of two night attacks on Odesa on December 22, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged. Due to this, part of one of Odesa's districts was temporarily left without electricity, and the blast wave blew out windows in a residential building.