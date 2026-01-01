$42.350.03
Worked for the Rashists in Makiivka and implemented Russian "educational standards" there: a collaborator was detained in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

The SBU detained a 64-year-old resident of Makiivka in Kyiv, who had been working for the Russian occupation administration since 2014. She headed a kindergarten and implemented Russian educational standards, as well as agitated parents to cooperate with the occupiers.

Photo: SBU

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a collaborator who had been working for the Russian occupation administration in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region since 2014. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The perpetrator turned out to be a 64-year-old resident of Makiivka, who, at the beginning of the occupation of the community, supported the Rashists and agreed to their "proposal" to head a local kindergarten. SBU officers detained the collaborator when she arrived in the capital of Ukraine to apply for a foreign passport for further travel to EU countries.

- the post states

As the investigation established, after being appointed to the "position," the woman began to introduce Russian "educational standards" in this institution. Among other things, during parent meetings, she conducted agitation talks and persuaded parents to cooperate with the occupiers. The collaborator also distributed propaganda literature and agitation materials with pro-Kremlin themes in the kindergarten.

Currently, the detainee has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration activities, propaganda in educational institutions regardless of types and forms of ownership with the aim of facilitating armed aggression against Ukraine). The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The perpetrator faces imprisonment

- emphasize the SBU.

Recall

In Zhytomyr region, a Russian agent was sentenced to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property. He set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facilities to disrupt logistics at the behest of Russian special services.

Alla Kiosak

Kyiv