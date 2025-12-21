US seizes oil tanker off Venezuela after Trump announces blockade - Reuters

$42.340.00
December 20, 05:28 PM • 11693 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 22693 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 25921 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 19336 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 20403 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 26964 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 30695 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 25657 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 24866 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 20272 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Popular news
Story of the video with a drone with a Russian tricolor over Kyiv has continued: police confirmed launch of unknown droneDecember 20, 03:23 PM • 5890 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 19686 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime MinisterDecember 20, 04:09 PM • 22624 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 15316 views
Eight cars collided on the Kyiv-Chop highway: there are casualtiesPhotoVideoDecember 20, 06:04 PM • 7110 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 15370 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 25923 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 88089 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 62649 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 70767 views
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon07:10 PM • 3250 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 4456 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime MinisterDecember 20, 04:09 PM • 22676 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 19738 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 33421 views
US seizes oil tanker off Venezuela after Trump announces blockade - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The United States of America has seized an oil tanker in international waters off the coast of Venezuela. This happened after US President Donald Trump announced a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.

US seizes oil tanker off Venezuela after Trump announces blockade - Reuters

The United States of America seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela in international waters. This was reported by Reuters, citing US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, informs UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that this incident occurred just days after US President Donald Trump announced a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.

This is the second time in recent weeks that the United States has seized a tanker near Venezuela, and it comes amid a significant buildup of US military presence in the region.

- the article says.

Context

On December 16, US President Donald Trump ordered a complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela's territorial waters. He accused Venezuela of stealing American assets and declared its government a "foreign terrorist organization."

Caracas condemned the move, calling it an "open act of aggression."

Recall

Earlier, the Russian tanker Hyperion entered the port of Amuay in Venezuela, violating the naval blockade announced by Donald Trump. The vessel delivered raw materials for oil refining, and now the crew risks being detained by the American military when attempting to go to sea.

