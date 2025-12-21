US seizes oil tanker off Venezuela after Trump announces blockade - Reuters

The United States of America seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela in international waters. This was reported by Reuters, citing US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, informs UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that this incident occurred just days after US President Donald Trump announced a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.

This is the second time in recent weeks that the United States has seized a tanker near Venezuela, and it comes amid a significant buildup of US military presence in the region. - the article says.

Context

On December 16, US President Donald Trump ordered a complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela's territorial waters. He accused Venezuela of stealing American assets and declared its government a "foreign terrorist organization."

Caracas condemned the move, calling it an "open act of aggression."

Recall

Earlier, the Russian tanker Hyperion entered the port of Amuay in Venezuela, violating the naval blockade announced by Donald Trump. The vessel delivered raw materials for oil refining, and now the crew risks being detained by the American military when attempting to go to sea.

