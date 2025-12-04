Russians are taking Ukrainian children for "re-education" to North Korea - human rights activist

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
December 3, 11:09 PM • 11312 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 18136 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 22698 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 32882 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 37592 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 23504 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 27177 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 25285 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 25461 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 30650 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1m/s
98%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The government approved three educational reforms: Refugee teachers will retain their experience, and colleges will gain autonomy - SvyrydenkoPhotoDecember 3, 08:57 PM • 11021 views
Pope Francis bequeathed money for the purchase of ambulances for UkraineDecember 3, 10:52 PM • 10569 views
Germany introduces 10-year citizenship ban for faking language certificatesDecember 4, 12:40 AM • 10857 views
occupiers deny emergency aid to Skadovsk residents due to lack of registrationDecember 4, 12:57 AM • 8916 views
"We will not stand on ceremony, we are waiting for orders": Kadyrov supported Putin's statement about a possible war with Europe03:50 AM • 6062 views
Publications
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhoto06:30 AM • 1274 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 37578 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 38700 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 54394 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 56650 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Rustem Umerov
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
China
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 61424 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 64506 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 118789 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 92252 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 107895 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Mi-8
Facebook

Russians are taking Ukrainian children for "re-education" to North Korea - human rights activist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Kateryna Rashevska, a representative of the NGO "Regional Center for Human Rights," stated that there are 165 "re-education" camps for Ukrainian children in the occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as in Russia, Belarus, and North Korea.

Russians are taking Ukrainian children for "re-education" to North Korea - human rights activist
Photo: www.appropriations.senate.gov

Russian occupiers are taking Ukrainian children to North Korea for "re-education." This was stated by Kateryna Rashevska, a lawyer for the Ukrainian public organization "Regional Center for Human Rights," during a speech in the US Senate, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Rashevska noted, the center has documented 165 "re-education" camps for Ukrainian children in the occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as in Russia, Belarus, and North Korea. She clarified that two children, aged 12 and 16, from occupied Crimea and Donbas, were sent to the Songdowan camp in North Korea, 9,000 km from home.

There, children were taught to "destroy Japanese militarists" and introduced to Korean veterans who attacked the US Navy ship "Pueblo" in 1968, killing and wounding nine American soldiers.

 - Rashevska's statement reads.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russia brought a group of schoolchildren from Shakhtarsk to the Sakhalin region of the Russian Federation under the guise of a "university shift."

UNN also reported that the occupiers announced a new "program" under which more than 400 children from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region will be sent to the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United States Senate
United States Navy
North Korea
Crimea
Ukraine