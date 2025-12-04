Photo: www.appropriations.senate.gov

Russian occupiers are taking Ukrainian children to North Korea for "re-education." This was stated by Kateryna Rashevska, a lawyer for the Ukrainian public organization "Regional Center for Human Rights," during a speech in the US Senate, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Rashevska noted, the center has documented 165 "re-education" camps for Ukrainian children in the occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as in Russia, Belarus, and North Korea. She clarified that two children, aged 12 and 16, from occupied Crimea and Donbas, were sent to the Songdowan camp in North Korea, 9,000 km from home.

There, children were taught to "destroy Japanese militarists" and introduced to Korean veterans who attacked the US Navy ship "Pueblo" in 1968, killing and wounding nine American soldiers. - Rashevska's statement reads.



