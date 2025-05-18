Mexican Navy ship rams Brooklyn Bridge, injuries reported: video

On Saturday, May 17, a Mexican Navy sailing ship carrying over 200 people collided with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York. There are casualties as a result of the incident. This is reported by New York Post (NYP), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Saturday evening, a huge sailing ship of the Mexican Navy, which was making a festive visit to New York, crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge.

According to sources of the publication, as a result of the incident, one of the massive masts of the ship, which was carrying 277 people, collapsed on the deck. As a result, several crew members suffered serious injuries.

A search and rescue operation began immediately. Rescuers pulled out the victims and took them to the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Those in critical condition were assisted and sent to the nearest hospital for further treatment.

