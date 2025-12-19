Ukraine and the US conduct first official tests of Ukrainian drones

Ukraine and the United States are working on cooperation in the field of unmanned systems. An American delegation visited Ukraine and conducted the first official tests of Ukrainian drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Representatives of the US Navy and the Ministry of War made two visits to Ukraine. The purpose of the trips was to get acquainted with Ukrainian naval drones and conduct the first official tests.

The American delegation studied the technical capabilities of a number of platforms and held meetings with Ukrainian manufacturers. They offered the American side solutions that have already proven their effectiveness in special operations and combat conditions. - reports the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Ukraine offers the United States a strategic partnership in this area and states that its defense industry is forming a global market for unmanned systems and integrating into the global security architecture thanks to its experience in modern warfare.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the signing of an agreement with the American company Swift Beat on the production of several thousand drones for defense needs this year. These include interceptor drones, reconnaissance quadcopters, and attack drones.