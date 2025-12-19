Ukraine and the US conduct first official tests of Ukrainian drones

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 1906 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 4188 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 5948 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 13889 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 13725 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 13271 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15267 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12547 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19482 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10960 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.1m/s
92%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 6128 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 11698 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 20110 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 19347 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 21712 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 13889 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19482 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 21870 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 26080 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 52351 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Savchenko Nadiia
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57843 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39851 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 38195 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44480 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 49441 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
M1 Abrams

Ukraine and the US conduct first official tests of Ukrainian drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Ukraine and the US conducted the first official tests of Ukrainian drones during the visit of the American delegation. Ukraine offers the United States a strategic partnership in the field of unmanned systems.

Ukraine and the US conduct first official tests of Ukrainian drones

Ukraine and the United States are working on cooperation in the field of unmanned systems. An American delegation visited Ukraine and conducted the first official tests of Ukrainian drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Representatives of the US Navy and the Ministry of War made two visits to Ukraine. The purpose of the trips was to get acquainted with Ukrainian naval drones and conduct the first official tests.

The American delegation studied the technical capabilities of a number of platforms and held meetings with Ukrainian manufacturers. They offered the American side solutions that have already proven their effectiveness in special operations and combat conditions.

- reports the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Ukraine offers the United States a strategic partnership in this area and states that its defense industry is forming a global market for unmanned systems and integrating into the global security architecture thanks to its experience in modern warfare.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the signing of an agreement with the American company Swift Beat on the production of several thousand drones for defense needs this year. These include interceptor drones, reconnaissance quadcopters, and attack drones.

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
United States Navy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States