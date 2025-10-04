"Salute to the Fleet": Trump announces largest celebration of US naval power in history

US President Donald Trump announced on the Truth Social network a large-scale celebration of the 250th anniversary of US naval power. This is reported by UNN.

According to Trump, the grand event "Salute to the Fleet" will take place on Sunday, October 5, in Norfolk, Virginia.

We will celebrate 250 years of US maritime dominance! It will be a special day for thousands of our brave servicemen and their families - Trump wrote.

He emphasized that the celebration is dedicated to honoring the courage and dedication of the men and women of the US Navy. The event will be attended by the First Lady, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan. According to Trump, the event will be the largest in the history of the American fleet.

In June, a large-scale military parade was held in Washington to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Army and Donald Trump's birthday. The parade was the largest in US history, including equipment and patriotic songs.

