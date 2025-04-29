A US Navy fighter crashed into the Red Sea after an aircraft carrier maneuver to avoid a Houthi attack - WP

An American F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet fell overboard from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea after a sharp maneuver of the ship caused by an attempt to avoid an attack by Yemeni Houthi rebels. This is reported by The Washington Post, writes UNN.

According to a statement by the US Navy, the F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft carrier was actively being towed into the hangar after the crew lost control of the aircraft.

The aircraft carrier turned sharply to get away from incoming Houthi fire, The Washington Post quoted a US official as saying, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Navy said in a statement that one sailor was slightly injured, but the aircraft carrier strike group and its air wing remain "fully combat-ready."

The loss of the $67.4 million aircraft, according to the Navy, came after the Houthis claimed that a US missile strike on a migrant detention center in Yemen on Monday night killed at least 68 African migrants and injured dozens.

Since the beginning of 2024, the United States has been involved in a military campaign against the Houthis, an Iranian-backed group that has launched continuous attacks on ships crossing the Red Sea. According to the militants, this was in response to Israel's war in the Gaza Strip.

The USS Harry S. Truman was deployed to the region last year. In February, it collided with a merchant ship while operating in an Egyptian port, an incident that led to the removal of the aircraft carrier's commander.

Monitoring groups said the Trump administration changed the US approach in Yemen from targeting Houthi military infrastructure to focusing on group leaders. The White House appears to be "choosing targets that pose a more direct risk to civilians and may indicate a higher tolerance for the risk of harming civilians," - Airwars, a British monitoring organization, said this month.

