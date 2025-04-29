A US Navy fighter crashed into the Red Sea after an aircraft carrier maneuver to avoid a Houthi attack - WP

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert
Exclusive
11:06 AM • 10865 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

10:23 AM • 19189 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 23828 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

08:02 AM • 50887 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 57191 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 52483 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 48484 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 32243 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 59191 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 59163 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
5.9m/s
22%
752 mm
Popular news

Warm weather returns to Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Tuesday

April 29, 03:48 AM • 24478 views

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM • 28176 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

07:25 AM • 30089 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM • 21343 views

Sumy region: 87 Russian strikes in 24 hours, man killed by direct hit from FPV drone

09:11 AM • 7310 views
Publications

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

08:02 AM • 50887 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

07:23 AM • 57191 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

07:19 AM • 52483 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

06:48 AM • 48484 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 48409 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Artem Lisogor

Herman Galushchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 28833 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 48513 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 47660 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 154351 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 67507 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Facebook

Bild

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

A US Navy fighter crashed into the Red Sea after an aircraft carrier maneuver to avoid a Houthi attack - WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

An American fighter crashed overboard the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea. This happened after a sharp maneuver of the ship to avoid an attack by the Yemeni Houthis.

A US Navy fighter crashed into the Red Sea after an aircraft carrier maneuver to avoid a Houthi attack - WP

An American F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet fell overboard from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea after a sharp maneuver of the ship caused by an attempt to avoid an attack by Yemeni Houthi rebels. This is reported by The Washington Post, writes UNN.

Details

According to a statement by the US Navy, the F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft carrier was actively being towed into the hangar after the crew lost control of the aircraft. 

The aircraft carrier turned sharply to get away from incoming Houthi fire, The Washington Post quoted a US official as saying, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Navy said in a statement that one sailor was slightly injured, but the aircraft carrier strike group and its air wing remain "fully combat-ready."

The loss of the $67.4 million aircraft, according to the Navy, came after the Houthis claimed that a US missile strike on a migrant detention center in Yemen on Monday night killed at least 68 African migrants and injured dozens.

Since the beginning of 2024, the United States has been involved in a military campaign against the Houthis, an Iranian-backed group that has launched continuous attacks on ships crossing the Red Sea. According to the militants, this was in response to Israel's war in the Gaza Strip.

The USS Harry S. Truman was deployed to the region last year. In February, it collided with a merchant ship while operating in an Egyptian port, an incident that led to the removal of the aircraft carrier's commander. 

Monitoring groups said the Trump administration changed the US approach in Yemen from targeting Houthi military infrastructure to focusing on group leaders. The White House appears to be "choosing targets that pose a more direct risk to civilians and may indicate a higher tolerance for the risk of harming civilians,"

- Airwars, a British monitoring organization, said this month.

Let us remind you

Earlier, CNN reported that on April 29, an American F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet fell overboard from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
USS Harry S. Truman
Israel
United States Navy
The Washington Post
Red Sea
Donald Trump
United States
Egypt
Gaza Strip
Iran
Yemen
Brent
$63.74
Bitcoin
$95,134.40
S&P 500
$5,504.44
Tesla
$281.00
Газ TTF
$30.90
Золото
$3,318.26
Ethereum
$1,829.75