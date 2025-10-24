Ecuadorian President Noboa claims poisoning attempt with gifted chocolate and jam

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa stated that an unknown person attempted to poison him with gifted chocolate and jam. This was reported by UNN with reference to France 24.

Details

According to the president, the chocolate and jam, which had chemicals added to them, were given to him during a public event. He added that the presence of toxic substances in the sweets "could not have been accidental," adding that his team has evidence to support his claims.

This is the second time Noboa's administration has reported an assassination attempt amid anti-government protests in Ecuador and rising crime.

Earlier, the government reported that Noboa's car was shot at and also pelted with stones by protesters.

Recall

US President Donald Trump reported that the American Navy destroyed a submarine carrying fentanyl and other drugs. Several drug traffickers were handed over to Ecuador and Colombia.