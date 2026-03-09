$43.730.0850.540.36
06:12 AM • 10017 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 29290 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM • 53114 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 83113 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 49321 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 43633 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 32794 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 40640 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 81864 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 45263 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Global gas and coal prices are soaring after oil amid an energy crisis due to the war in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

European gas prices rose by 30%, and coal reached its highest level since November 2024. The blockade of supplies from Iran and Qatar threatens a global shortage.

Global gas and coal prices are soaring after oil amid an energy crisis due to the war in Iran

Global energy markets have been gripped by a massive wave of price increases: European natural gas prices have jumped by 30%, and coal has reached its highest levels since November 2024. The tenth day of armed conflict and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz have caused disruptions in maritime supplies, pushing fuel futures to multi-month highs. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

European gas futures showed their largest weekly gain since the previous energy crisis, as the market realized the reality of prolonged supply chain disruptions. The situation is complicated by the fact that Europe is emerging from winter with depleted reserves, and will now have to compete with Asia for limited volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Rabobank energy strategist Florence Schmitt predicts that shortages and supply disruptions could last at least three months.

LNG shortage and risks to the global economy

Morgan Stanley analysts warn that a halt in LNG production in Qatar, one of the largest exporters, could eliminate any expected gas surplus for this year. Any delay in Qatari fuel supplies for more than one month will inevitably lead to a severe shortage.

Against this backdrop, coal futures in Newcastle rose by 9.3%, reaching $150 per ton, as countries consider it an alternative to oil and gas, supplies of which from the Middle East are currently blocked.

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World