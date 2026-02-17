Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorce

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
February 16, 05:19 PM • 10045 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 16630 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 16608 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 28420 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 25446 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 46408 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 25915 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 29394 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35439 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 38143 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
0.8m/s
83%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 21333 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhotoFebruary 16, 01:28 PM • 29309 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 20757 views
Russian delegation leaves for Geneva tonight: what instructions it hasFebruary 16, 02:49 PM • 11069 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 10280 views
Publications
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions06:03 PM • 8780 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 20781 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 28420 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 46408 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 81442 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Gavin Newsom
Andrej Plenković
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Washington, D.C.
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorce11:14 PM • 48 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhoto06:54 PM • 3918 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 10301 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 21365 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 28084 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Kh-101

Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorce

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

American actress Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have officially divorced after 16 years of marriage, agreeing to joint custody of their children without alimony. Alba will pay Warren $3 million to equalize the division of property.

Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorce
Photo: AP

 American actress Jessica Alba and her former husband Cash Warren have officially finalized their 16-year marriage. The couple agreed on joint custody of their three children and did not provide for alimony payments to each other. This is reported by UNN with reference to TMZ.

Details

To balance the division of joint property, Jessica agreed to pay Cash $3 million in two stages: half of the amount immediately, and the rest a year later, without tax deductions. After the process is completed, the actress will revert to her maiden name — Alba.

Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footage16.02.26, 19:06 • 10303 views

According to sources, the divorce proceeded amicably: Jessica was represented by attorney Laura Wasser, and Cash by Adam Lipsick. Both have already started new relationships: Jessica is dating actor Danny Ramirez, and Cash is dating an actress and model.

Earlier, we wrote about how Jessica Alba publicly showed her new boyfriend Danny Ramirez from "Top Gun" on Instagram.

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician16.02.26, 15:26 • 21366 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyUNN Lite
Social network
Film
Marriage