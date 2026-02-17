Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorce
American actress Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have officially divorced after 16 years of marriage, agreeing to joint custody of their children without alimony. Alba will pay Warren $3 million to equalize the division of property.
American actress Jessica Alba and her former husband Cash Warren have officially finalized their 16-year marriage. The couple agreed on joint custody of their three children and did not provide for alimony payments to each other. This is reported by UNN with reference to TMZ.
To balance the division of joint property, Jessica agreed to pay Cash $3 million in two stages: half of the amount immediately, and the rest a year later, without tax deductions. After the process is completed, the actress will revert to her maiden name — Alba.
According to sources, the divorce proceeded amicably: Jessica was represented by attorney Laura Wasser, and Cash by Adam Lipsick. Both have already started new relationships: Jessica is dating actor Danny Ramirez, and Cash is dating an actress and model.
