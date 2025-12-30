$42.220.15
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Facebook

Attack on folk ensemble artists in Lviv region: case sent to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 848 views

Attackers who inflicted bodily harm on folk ensemble artists to be tried in Lviv region.

Attack on folk ensemble artists in Lviv region: case sent to court

In Lviv Oblast, offenders who inflicted bodily harm on artists of a folk ensemble will be tried; the accused face punishment – imprisonment for up to four years, the National Police reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Context

This refers to an incident that occurred on December 7 at a gas station in Sheptytskyi. At that time, a group of young men attacked the artists of the "Hutsuliia" ensemble.

"A group of individuals initiated a conflict with the driver and passengers of a minibus – artists of one of the Carpathian folk ensembles, who were returning from a touring trip to Ivano-Frankivsk and stopped at a gas station," the police stated.

The driver and one of the artists – residents of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – sustained bodily injuries, according to the police.

Investigation completed

"The pre-trial investigation has been completed. The indictment has been sent to court for consideration. Three offenders, residents of Sheptytskyi aged 17, 18, and 20, are charged with a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the police stated.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment – restriction of liberty for up to five years or imprisonment for up to four years.

"The whereabouts of the fourth suspect, a 21-year-old resident of Sheptytskyi, are being established. After his identification, the offender will be brought to court for the selection of a preventive measure," the police noted.

Julia Shramko

CultureCrimes and emergencies
Musician
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Ukraine
Ivano-Frankivsk